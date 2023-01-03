2023 Presidency: Ortom backs Obasanjo on Peter Obi’s endorsement

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday commended former President, Olusegun Obasanjo over his endorsement of Peter Obi as the right candidate to win next month’s presidential election and provide the leadership that Nigerians desire.

The governor stated that if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he would have personally led Obi’s campaign across the country.

Ortom strongly recommends in a widely circulated statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Terver Akase, Mr. Obi to Nigerians “as the man who has the capacity to effectively tackle the economic, security and other challenges facing the country”.