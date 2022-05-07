2023 Presidency: Oshiomhole to get N120m support, says group

Owan and Akoko- Edo Alliance, a Socio- Political Group, have pledged to mobilise N120 million to support the Presidential aspiration of the immediate past governor of Edo, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole. This disclosure is contained in a press statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Sunny Ifijen and Omeiza Ogumah, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Benin yesterday The group noted that they voluntarily decided to support the former governor because of his capacity and the fact that he will make a difference in the polity and governance of the country. The group alluded to the fact that they never supported Oshiomhole’s senatorial ambition in Edo because they wanted him to contest for a higher office such as the Presidency.

“We have always known the capacity and ability of our Comrade and hence, our decision to support his ambition in higher Officer and not the senatorial ambition. “Oshiomhole’s pedigree as a former labour leader, governor and a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has adequately prepared him for the task of restructuring the change. “Indeed, the country is in dire need for a change; insecurity, social- political setting, economy and the general wellbeing of the people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...