2023 Presidency: Osun will deliver 1.5m votes for Tinubu, says Oyetola

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has reinstated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would get over 1.5 million votes. Oyetola made this known yesterday while inaugurating the Osun Tinubu/ Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in Osogbo. The former Governor who is the State Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council tasked the newly- inaugurated members of the PCC to begin to intensify efforts towards ensuring all round vic-tory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate and his running mate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Kashim Shettima and all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections. Oyetola while enumerating some of the achievements of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said APC has offered the best candidate to turn around Nigeria’s fortunes reiterating that “Osun would ensure the delivery of 1.5 million votes for the party’s flagbearer in the next presidential election.”

 

