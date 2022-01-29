News

2023 Presidency: Over 1,000 clerics pray for Bello

There was a mild drama in Abuja on Friday as over 1,000 clerics across the two major religions of Christianity and Islam gathered in the Federal Capital Territory to pray for the Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to emerge as the next President of Nigeria.

The prayer rally that took place at the popular Unity Fountain, Abuja witnessed heavy presence of both political allies and admirers of the governor, who wanted him to become Nigeria’s President. The prayer was led by the two religious block leaders, invoking spiritual assistance to their collective desires. Bishop Praise Moses, the Convener, of “1,000 Clerics Pray for Yahaya Bello Presidency” who also led the prayers, said that the rally was to beseech God to take total control of the process of the emergence of the next leader of Nigeria, and also ensure that the present Governor of Kogi state emerges. Bishop Moses said, “We have always sought for the best leader for the country. In 2015, we beseeched the throne of the Most High God to give us a credible leader.

He listened and granted our hearts desires in PresidentMuhammaduBuhari. “And in accordance with the directive of the Holy Spirit, we have the rare privilege and honour to re-baptise him as we are gathered now. Therefore on this divine mission and today, Gov. Bello will be known and called Yahaya Adoza “David” Bello henceforth. It has been prophesied and by the grace of God, through this prayer intercessions, Yahaya Adoza David Bello is the anointed son who, will lead Nigeria from May 2023 to great battles and God will give him victory over all adversaries” Also speaking, Sheik Mahmoud Abubakar, who spoke on behalf of the Islamic component of the group, said the Inter-religious prayer was to ensure that a youthful candidate, which Governor Yahaya Bello epitomizes, emerges as the next President of Nigeria.

 

Our Reporters

