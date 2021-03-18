2023 presidency: PDP may jettison zoning

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may throw its 2023 presidential ticket open to all parts of the country if the report of its 2019 post-election review committee is adopted. The committee, which has Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed as Chairman, submitted its report to the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) yesterday, said “nothing should be compromised in choosing the leader with the attributes to disentangle the country from the present quagmire.” PDP has blamed the delay in zoning its presidential ticket for the 2023 on the non-submission of the Bala Mohammed committee’s report.

The South East geopolitical zone has been agitating that all the political parties, particularly the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), should zone their presidential ticket to the region. Governor Mohammed, in a speech before submitting the report, said PDP “must return to those truths that engendered stakeholder buy-in of its programmes, that endeared it to the generality of Nigerians and that conferred on it the moral authority to speak without fear of being contradicted.

“The summary of our report is that the party must promote practices that will deepen democracy, promote national unity and inspire greater faith in our country, especially, among the youth and the several stakeholder groups yearning for inclusion.” Although the Bauchi governor admitted that many people think that for fairness and equity, the North East and South East geo-political zones that have had the shortest stints at the presidency should be given special consideration, in choosing the presidential flag bearer of the party for the 2023 elections.

The committee noted that Nigeria is endowed with many capable and very experienced leaders in every part of the country. He, therefore, thinks “that every Nigerian, from every part of the country, should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate, through a credible primary election; as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process, for the country.”

The committee also recommended that the party should set aside a certain percentage of elective and appointive offices for the youth and women. According to the committee chairman, the #EndSARS movement, a few months back, was the testimony “we needed, that a new generation of young, bold, ambitious and detribalised Nigerians have taken centre-stage and that their legitimate clamour for inclusion and good governance can only be ignored to the peril of the party and, indeed, Nigeria.”

He advised that PDP should promote internal democracy, discourage ‘god-fatherism’ and ensure that the will of the people prevails, in the choice of candidates to run for electoral positions. “Our past records which ushered in an era of economic growth, was only possible because we had members in elected and appointed positions who performed very well. “It goes without saying that those of us who are privileged to hold offices, at this point, must see themselves as the image makers of the party whose actions or inactions could determine the future success or otherwise of the party,” he said. Governor Mohammed urged PDP to push for either a review and endorsement of the 2014 Constitutional Conference Report or for a new constitutional conference to be organised.

He also said the party should advocate for genuine restructuring that fosters decentralisation, engenders national unity, guarantees security of lives and properties of all Nigerians no matter where they reside in the country and which promotes economic prosperity and the overall well-being of all our people. “The party should actively encourage the current reform by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make it truly independent and to be able to conduct elections devoid of the coercive apparatus of the state, underhand manipulations and outright intimidation of voters.

“The military should be insulated from the conduct of elections as their presence breeds intimidation and questions the integrity of the process. “Above all, it denies some of the candidates the level playing field that is the singular barometer for ascertaining the wishes of the people. Similarly, the police should be made to be more impartial in the supervision of elections,” the governor stated. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who received the report, said it will form the bedrock of the party’s plan ahead of 2023 general elections. He assured that the NWC will study and analyse the “report meticulously and come up with a position that will be beneficial to the party. “The PDP is putting no stone unturned to ensure it regains federal power and this report is going to be the takeoff point and keystone to our subsequent actions ahead of 2023.”

He recalled that as acting National Chairman PDP set up a similar review committee headed by the then Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, after the 2015 general election, adding that it was the analysis from the Ekweremadu committee report that informed the direction of the party in the subsequent 2019 general elections that improved the PDP “performance from controlling 11 states in 2015 to 16 in 2019.” Secondus assured that the NWC will “work with think tanks, consultants and all critical stakeholders of our great party to enhance the new PDP narratives that will help address the yawning absence of leadership in the country.

“We will continue to build the party along the line of the recommendations with a view to cultivating wide support base with utmost urgency towards 2023.” The PDP National Chairman urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration to embark on immediate electoral reform that will ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country and put Nigeria in parity with other developed democracies in the world.

“Having failed roundly in the delivery of any dividend to Nigerian people, and having brought the country to a status of a failed nation with an unprecedented collapse of all structures, APC knows as a fact that Nigerians would not want to do anything with them again. “As a result, they are putting all studs on the way to conducting credible elections.

But we need to warn that the only thing keeping this country alive today is the fact that APC will be history by 2023. “They are aware of this reality and they are trying to use their usual propaganda to create a different image of themselves, but Nigeria knows better and cannot be fooled again,” he added. The PDP Election Review Committee was set up at the 87th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on January 16, 2020. The committee was mandated to, among others things, identify the remote and immediate causes responsible for the loss of the 2019 presidential election.

