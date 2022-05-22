2023 Presidency: PDP should have zoned ticket to S’East – Egwu

Ex-Ebonyi State Governor Sam Egwu Sunday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should have zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the South East instead of throwing it open.

The representative of Ebonyi North in the Senate urged the main opposition party to consider a candidate of South East extraction for the presidential ticket even though it has thrown it open.

Addressing Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal during his visit to Abakaliki to meet with delegates ahead of the PDP presidential primary, Egwu said the South East deserves to produce the next President.

The former Minister of Education said: “The South East has been clamouring for Igbo presidency because we feel that we have been abandoned, we are the only zone that has not produced a President.

“It is our desire that one of us occupies that post for the first time and we thought that the PDP could have agreed as a party that our zone should produce that President but in their wisdom, they decided to throw it open but this is best known to them.

“As party people, we have no alternative but to go by that decision. We still pray that even though they have thrown it open they should see reasons to bring an Igbo man and we shall be very grateful but if it is God’s wisdom, we feel that at this point in time, it should be somebody from our zone.

“I want to assure you that we shall accept the will of God for the best of this country. We need to survive as a nation and God knows I know will bring us somebody who will heal wounds. The country has gone down to a level it has never been before.”

