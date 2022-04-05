News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: Rescue Nigeria now, Babangida tells youths

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, MINNA Comment(0)

Ex-military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida yesterday urged youths to save the country from collapse. Babangida made the call when he played host to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State at his Uphill Mansion in Minna.

 

Responding to questions on behalf of the team after their closed-door meeting, the Governor of Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu told journalists that: “We had a closed-door meeting with General Babangida and he expressed concerns that he expects the younger generation to take up the gauntlet and rescue Nigeria.”

 

Babangida, alongside former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, entered into a closeddoor meeting with the team immediately after their arrival. He however declined to  speak on the 2023 general election, saying “we will discuss that later”.

Also at the meeting were the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde. Ex-Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam and other members of the National Assembly were present.

 

