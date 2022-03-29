2023 Presidency: Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala meet with Ortom over consensus candidate

Ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki; Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) yesterday met with Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom behind closed doors over the 2023 presidential election in Makurdi. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Saraki, Mohammed and Tambuwal have since expressed their interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting, which took place in the governor’s residence, is said to be part of the PDP’s strategy to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) through a consensus agreement. Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Saraki said they were in the state as part of their ongoing consultations for the opposition party to pick its presidential candidate ahead of its National Convention in May. The former Kwara State Governor said: “We are here today as part of our ongoing consultations by the three of us who have shown indication to aspire to the presidency under our great party.” He added: “On our own about a couple of weeks ago, we felt that, in the interest of our great party, we should be able to come together and find a consensus candidate among us. “Our interest is very little compared to our country at this time, which is at a very defining moment. I believe only our party can rescue this country from where it is today and those of us who are aspiring are committed to ensuring that we find somebody who will unite us, who we will all support. “That’s a better way to unite the party and reduce the rancour in the process. “Three of us cannot win and deliver, it is all of us and that’s why we feel that at this very stage of our deliberations, leaders like you must be part of it. That’s why we held a private discussion for you to know that we are very serious about this. “The seriousness comes from our total belief that it’s the unity of our party. All of us are eminently qualified to lead this country; it’s about us ensuring that we put the country first and that is why we are here. We thank you for the fruitful discussions.” Asked whether ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar was aware of the consensus arrangement, Saraki said they were scheduled to meet with him in the evening (yesterday).

Ortom, who lamented the situation in the country under the Buhari government, said the decision of the trio was apt especially as an opposition party aspiring to rescue and rebuild Nigeria. The governor, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP ahead of the 2019 governorship poll, said: “The Muhammadu Buhari government has brought this country to its knees. But I’m not surprised because in 2014 he told Nigerians that he was going to bring Nigeria from the top to the bottom, but we didn’t understand. “These young men have done the right thing, divided we fall, united we stand. And I want to encourage them to continue this advocacy and understanding and not just within them but with other people. “Truly, any person beyond 70 years should not be looking for the presidency. Today, we are in the computer age and these three gentlemen you see here are computer literate and they have the capacity. “They are in the digital world. We cannot continue to be in the analogue, and we must computerize and digitize governance too”.

