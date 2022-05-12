2023 Presidency: Security, Economy Restructuring Will Be My Focus, Tambuwal Tells Forum of Ex-PDP NWC

Leading presidential aspirant and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has reiterated that security and the economy will be his main focus area should he emerge as the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party [PDP] and subsequently President of Nigeria.

Mr Tambuwal gave this indication yesterday in Abuja, in continuation of his engagements with stakeholders and delegates of the People’s Democratic Party [PDP] when he met the forum of the former National Working Committee of PDP who are delegates at the May 28 convention. He was accompanied by Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Former governor of Sokoto Attahiru Bafrawa as well as Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Mahadi Aliu Gusau.

Speaking on the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, Governor Tambuwal said he would personally present a bill for the creation of state police to the National Assembly.

“The main reason why we have so much insecurity is lack of political will. If you say you need the approval of the US government to buy certain ammunition, do you also need their approval to recruit more men into the police, Army and other security agencies? Do we also need US approval to train and retrain our security men?

“What is the firepower of the bandits and other terrorists? In the absence of these sophisticated weapons, can’t we get the AK 47 and other not so sophisticated weapons?

“We must also address the root cause of insecurity like jobs, marginalisation and the rest. If we address marginalisation, we won’t have the issues we have in the South-East. How can there not be someone from the South-East in the 8 top positions of this country? Under my watch, that cannot happen. I had done it before as Speaker of the House of Reps where all zones were considered when we constituted committees. My colleagues are still alive; you can ask them.

Speaking on the economy, the former speaker said the current administration of President Buhari has rubbished whatever gain the PDP government made in the last 16 years adding that he would pay constant attention to the economy.

“We have done it before. We have the best hands in PDP to manage our economy. Not people who want to run for office and also manage our economy,” he said.

Similarly, on restructuring, Governor Tambuwal noted the idea of restructuring differs but stressed that what Nigerians want is inclusive and participatory government.

“Restructuring means different things to different leaders. For example, the appointments commissioners for RMAFC, Civil Service Commission, Federal Character, and Population commissioner should be done by the state and screened by the state House of Assembly with the power of recall. That is restructuring.

“State police is restructuring. But I don’t think it’s possible for Nigeria, at this time, to go back to the regional government. Therefore, we must pick the issues one by one to fix them to suit what Mr A sees as restructuring, What B sees as restructuring. and what C as restructuring.”

Tambuwal who also doubles as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum promised the Forum of EX- NWC members that he would not abandon party men who will work for the victory of the party at the poll and run after technocrats noting that “We are all technocrats here. We have gone to the best of schools and excelled in our various fields. I as president will appoint people from within the PDP”.

Speaking on behalf of the members of the Ex-NWC forum, the Chairperson, Kema Chikwe, described governor Tambuwal as a leader who is ready to speak on issues and a truly detribalized Nigeria who for the past 8 or more years has been spending the Christmas holiday in the South East.

Other members of the Forum present at the consultative meeting include Adamu Mu’azu former PDP national chairman, Kola Ologbondiyan, Senator Ben Obi, Jude Okoye, Olisa Metuh, Abdullahi MaiBasira, Eddy Olafeso, amongst others.

Equally, Hon. Abdul Ningi, who described himself as an Atiku Abubakar man but noted that Tambuwal is one leader who can rebuild Nigeria and return PDP to power.

