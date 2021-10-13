Former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam has said the 2023 presidency should be about merit, not zoning. Suswam represents Benue North East in the Senate, stated this in an interview in Makurdi. He said: “Instead of saying we are looking for the best person to rule the country, we are busy saying that the person should be a Southerner or Northern, which is arrant nonsense. “I will say this is politics, every person pulls to his side, but there will always be a compromise.

I think we will come to a compromise.” The former governor said most of the those advocating zoning have nothing to offer. He said: “Southern governors came out with a position and Northern governors are only reacting to it. I don’t think this alone is going to break the country; we will arrive at some compromises as the days for the election draws near. “Those things are what English speakers call political jingoism. Some people are engaged in all kinds of talking, all kinds of grandstanding, that’s not to say there won’t be an election. There will be an election where somebody is going to win, be it a Southerner or Northerner.”

