News

2023: Presidency should be about merit, not zoning – Suswam

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam has said the 2023 presidency should be about merit, not zoning. Suswam represents Benue North East in the Senate, stated this in an interview in Makurdi. He said: “Instead of saying we are looking for the best person to rule the country, we are busy saying that the person should be a Southerner or Northern, which is arrant nonsense. “I will say this is politics, every person pulls to his side, but there will always be a compromise.

I think we will come to a compromise.” The former governor said most of the those advocating zoning have nothing to offer. He said: “Southern governors came out with a position and Northern governors are only reacting to it. I don’t think this alone is going to break the country; we will arrive at some compromises as the days for the election draws near. “Those things are what English speakers call political jingoism. Some people are engaged in all kinds of talking, all kinds of grandstanding, that’s not to say there won’t be an election. There will be an election where somebody is going to win, be it a Southerner or Northerner.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

MTN to increase Nigerians’ share in company by 14%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

MTN Nigeria has unveiled plans to adjust its shareholding structure to accommodate more Nigerians as shareholders.   The MTN Group President, Ralph Mupita, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the management of the mobile network giant would sell an additional 14 per cent stake in the company to Nigerians.   A check on the company’s […]
News

Masari: Nigerians have many reasons to celebrate

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday said that Nigerians have every reason to celebrate as the country marks 60 years of political independence, calling for more commitment and prayers for peace to prevail in the nation. He also called for more support to President Muhammadu Buhari, to enable him succeed in repositioning the country […]
News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: 8,439 mild adverse events recorded in Nigeria – FG

Posted on Author Reporter

…insists no deaths, blood clots recorded Regina Otokpa, Abuja Out of over a million persons given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria,  8,439 persons have suffered mild Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), and 52 persons moderate to severe adverse events on receiving the jab, the Federal Government has revealed. While the mild reactions include body pains and swelling, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica