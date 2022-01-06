2023 presidency should be southern affair –Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, in this interview speaks on power rotation ahead of the 2023 election, the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the unfolding developments in the Anambra State chapter of the party. OKEY MADUFORO reports

There has been strong agitation from the South East for the presidency to come to the zone. What is your take on this?

I think the rotation of the prime office in the land even though it is not rooted or expressly written in my party, the All Progressives Congress, constitution. Rotation of offices and zoning of offices are by implication written in the Nigerian constitution of 1999 as amended. First, I take you to section 14, sub section 3 of our constitution. It talks about the composition of appointments at the national level, state and even at the local government level.

These three tiers of government are placed in such a way they should know the elements or perception domination by any single tribe or any single persons or from one ethnic-national and to engender national confidence and patriotism and that is what the Constitution says. So, the authors of the Constitutionthe wise men that did the 1979 Constitution and the 1999 Constitution as well as all constitutional conferences and legislative bodies of the country, be it National Assembly, the state Assembly, the Senate and even the local government legislative arm and that is why that Constitution forms the basis of governance at all levels.

So, to that extent, we all agreed that owing to that constitution, government at any level, legislature, executive and even to some extent the judiciary should reflect the national spread, there should be non-domination. That is also when in the judiciary in the appointment of judges, zonal consideration comes in.

Somebody represents the South East, somebody representing North East , North South , North Central, South West, South South, as enshrined in the Constitution. The political parties adopted this when they were even configuring those who will govern their parties. That is why when you have a Chairman. you have a Deputy Chairman South, Deputy Chairman North.

But it is not enshrined in the constitution of the political parties?

It is in the PDP constitution and APC constitution and that is also why you have the zonal chairmen for the six geopolitical zones. You have a chairman coming from South and the secretary coming from North. So, all these holistic baskets of power show you that it is recognized and that because of our diversity, we need to have equity in the process.

In the same way, when the chairman of any party is from the southern part of the country, there is every effort made to ensure that the flag bearer or the presidential ticket will come from the north and vice versa. When the President is from the south and has governed for eight years, it will move to the north after that tenure ends.

When it is in the north, it moves to the south. So, there is a rotation agreement, although there is no written agreement for this rotation to take place. It is an unwritten agreement and it is a convention among all political parties and anybody who is telling you that there is no such convention and that there is no such norm or tradition is lying.

Luckily for me, I have been old enough in this country to witness the Second Republic when presidential system of government was born. It is also in that same vein that you will see a presidential candidate from the south, pick a running mate from the north and if he is from the north, he picks from the south. This is because there must be balancing, there must be an equilibrium of balance for the nation to move forward.

The American Constitution doesn’t contain everything so in this constitution, it is not written like that but there are extrapolations that are done, there are inferences that are done from that constitution. But over and above that, I was a foundation member of the PDP and when we formed the PDP, it was agreed that the presidency should go south but people like Abubakar Rimi of blessed memory, said no, that he wants to contest.

I remember Chief Audu Ogbeh, Sunday Awoniyi, Baba Solomon Lar and others taking Rimi to one corner of the room at Jerry Gana’s house and Jerry Gana is a living witness and Rimi refused and Sunday Awoniyi started crying; he busted into tears saying that this was not what the founders of Nigeria want. We were new politicians then, I and Prof ABC Nwosu used to carry bags for late Dr Alex Ekwueme to meetings, we were leaving witnesses to this.

I am also a living witness to the fact that because of that Abubakar Rimi was told that he is disqualified after expressing his intentions. He came to the election ground and insisted that he was running but after several pleas, just when the votes were about to cast, he went round the field to announce his withdrawal and the turf was between Alex Ekwueme who had relinquished his chairmanship of the steering committee of the PDP because he is going to vie for the presidency and then, Solomon Lar, a northerner, had to take the chairman of the PDP and because all the aspirants are from the south which includes Ekwueme, Obasanjo, Jim Nwobodo , Onosode Gemade among others. Similarly, in APP, we had Ogbonnaya Onu, Olu Falae and the billionaire from Ibadan, Chief Harry Akande, slugging it out.

Umaru Shinkafi and other Northern aspirants stepped down. So, it is not novel in Nigerian political history that you rotate or shift power. So, it is not a new thing in our political history that we should rotate power and it is done to ensure stability, unity, equity and progress of the country. It is in the same spirit that the former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo ; hate him or love him, showed that he is a man who wants stability of the Nigerian polity . He is a man who is a true Nigerian. He dreams Nigeria, he breaths Nigeria and dreams a bigger continent of Africa, if you allow him.

So if somebody coming to tell you that in 2023 that there is nothing like rotation and there is no zonalization, that person is being economical with the truth. In our APC, I was a leading member when we formed it. Can you recount the events leading to the formation of the party? We formed the APC and I am still alive. I was then a Senator. We started the discussion even before I went to Senate in 2011. We started the discussion for the formation of APC between ACN and CPC. After the election, ANPP joined us. Then, I now brought APGA with Okorocha. Today, some people falsify issues to say that Okorocha brought APC to the South-East. It is not true. I and Ogbonnaya Onu were the fathers of APC in the South-East. I specifically brought in Okorocha, Annie Okonkwo and Osita Izunaso.

They are the three leading people we brought into the formation committee and at the formation committee, I introduced into the first meeting in Tom Ikimi house with Tom Ikimi presiding as APGA faction. After formation, we set up a 32-man Interim Management Committee, serving like working committee members. We were drawn from ACN as senior partners with six governors, ANPP had three governors, CPC one governor, APGA one governor and then, DPP with one Senator and some House of Representatives members. I was the secretary at our first convention and I took all the minutes. We had an agreement that our flag-bearer would come from the North and after North, it would go down to the South. So, those who are talking today were not there when this agreement was made. But was it written down and signed by politicians from both sides? No.

But we had minutes of the meeting. They are there. It was agreed that there would be a movement between North and South. As we were doing the convention and filling in offices, we narrowed down our candidates to about two or three. But, among the candidates, General Buhari was topping. All of us from the ACN caucus had agreed that he was our candidate. CPC had agreed that he would be their candidate.

ANPP was split into two. So, when we went to the presidential convention, he emerged with a wide margin. That is the truth of the matter. My brand of politics is such that I don’t know how to lie, I say it straight as it is and like the Hausa man will say, gaskiya.

Are you saying we should expect the national chairman from the north and presidential candidate from the south?

Which part of the south? We expect that our national chairman this time around will come from the north and our Presidential candidate will come from the South and it is left for the Southerners to decide the zone it will go among Southeast, South South and South West but for equity and moral ground, the South East should, being the only yet to produce the President since 1999 among South West, South South and South East . But again you cannot tell the man from the South South not to contest. If you want to tell him not to contest you have to convince him and that would be through persuasion and horse-trading . The same for the man from the South West, If the South East is claiming moral or justice ground, stating that you should leave this for me or you should support me, then you discuss it. So, for me, it is a southern President for us to bury all the hostilities that happened during the Civil War, all the bad blood, all the interests and separatist agitations, based on perceived marginalization because you have to know that there is a thin line between perception and reality. This President has tried his best to keep Nigeria as one and like I keep saying, the South East got a lot of appointments but he concentrated on giving them infrastructure that would help them in their businesses, resuscitated Akanu Ibiam Airport. He did roads , Enugu -:Onitsha is now in good shape, that is one lane into Onitsha . We have Enugu – Okigwe , Enugu – Umuahia and Aba -:Port Harcourt on-going. The Chinese construction company and the RCC contractors are all there. Some other roads include Enugu – Ava, Owerri – Umuahia , being done by Arab Contractors though not yet finished. These are issues and for me we should bury the ghost of civil war and bury separatist agitations. You can then use your resources to face insecurity in the North East and North West and this my interest too. To cut the long story short, let us bring it to the South and let the southerners discuss.

But the PDP has kept their presidential card close to their chest and may play a fast one on your party?

Their top apparatchik thinks they are smart. They want to play a fast one. They are waiting for APC to say South. Their calculation is that when that happens, they will go North. Number one, that will be an act of bad faith because it will mean that they have taken the people in the South South and South East that have all along supported PDP 90 percent in all the elections, for a ride. The PDP will be shocked the way the South East, the South South and other minorities, in fact, Nigerians as a whole will revolt. I was a founding member of the PDP. I was in its National Executive Committee as the Assistant National Secretary, South East and served in many strategic standing committees . I was elected Governor on the platform of the PDP. I know that the constitution of the PDP is clear on rotation of power and zoning of offices between the North and South. So, if they are waiting for our great party the APC to choose a Southern candidate so they can quickly turn and present a Northern candidate at a point the dominant mood in the country is for power to shift to the South, then, they are deceiving themselves. Nigerians will shock them.

Why did you say Nigerians will shock them?

The 2011 election, for example, I am the only opposition senator from the former Eastern Region that won the election to the National Assembly. I was the only one of the entire three senators per state , the South South and South Eastern states but for Edo where we had Zumere and Nomingo Obende but in the former Eastern Region I was the only one the rest were all PDP and those who cross carpeted after the formation of APC where people like Magnus Abbe , and others .So for the PDP to say that they are waiting, they are playing games and it is going to be a costly venture for them because winning election is like a game of draft and you anticipate the move your opponent will make next. That move by PDP to go North will backfire. They better align with the APC and if APC goes south, let them go south and it will all be southern affair. But if they go north, I can tell you that as I speak, they will lose the presidential election no matter who they nominate as their candidate. This is because the south easterners would feel that they have been used and dumped. South South will feel that they have been used and dumped and the South West would insist that it is the turn of the South just as the southern governors had earlier said.The North Central, Middle Belt into Adamawa they are minorities coming down and they are minority bodies in the North and in the South. Minorities exist in South South into the middlebelt in Benue, Plateau, Taraba up to North East, Borno and even part of Yobe , they are all minorities. So the minority thinking and sentiments, the minority configuration will run this trend all through the middlebelt. So those who are doing the calculation of we can go north and bring a million votes would be disappointed because even those votes that you think would be doing North for North, Muslim for Muslim will not be with you. The voters are wiser.

What has the past Northern leaders done for their people? Did they do things for them like Ahmadu Bello, Aminu Kano or Abubakar Tafawa Balewa?

The answer is no! So, I have told you now, go and mark today, if the PDP makes that mistake, they will have a severe beating more than what they received from Buhari. Some people have indicated interest from the South East such as Pius Anyim and Orji Uzor Kalu… Orji Kalu has not declared for presidency but Anyim Pius has declared in the PDP. His declaration is welcomed and I urge South Easterners to come forward and declare. When it is the turn of the APC to start declaring, you will see the people from the South East coming up to declare for presidency. The PDP just finished their convention for the offices and once you finish that the next thing is convention for your candidates for the general election. We in the APC have our own convention on the 6th of February and it will be preposterous for anybody to now start declaring that I am running for President or Senate when you have not crossed the major hurdle that we will cross and must elect our new party officer and you know we have just come out of the crisis that gave us caretaker committee. So, it is a double-barrel committee and they are now entering the next phase of work . They have started with organizing state and local government congresses, the next thing will be members of the National Working Committee and then populate all our organs like the Board Of Trustees of the party and national caucus.

What is you take on the lingering crisis in Anambra APC where people are being suspended?

There is no crisis in Anambra APC and there is nothing like suspension. I tell people that nobody was suspended. Everybody you see now in any position is in a caretaker mode. Everybody is a caretaker and that means that it is interim and you cannot exercise all powers of substantive. There no such powers anymore. This why when we met at the expanded caucus in Abuja, we had all officers and the 17 local government chairmen and they met with us and all the statutory members as enshrined in the Constitution and we appealed to everyone to sheathe their swords and go back to their old positions while we await our congresses from the Ward to the local government areas, then to the states and go to the national convention. But you cannot tell people not to claim whatever they say they are. Some people say they are leaders of the party. I am not their leader and the name leader is not in the Constitution of our party. If you want to be a provincial leader, you can go ahead but it is not in our constitution.

