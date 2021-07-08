2023: Presidency should go to South East –Gen Ikponmwen

…says re-arrest of Kanu, invasion of Igboho’s home may aggravate security situation

A former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Idada Ikponwen (rtd) yesterday, threw his weight behind the demand by the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) that southern Nigeria produces the president come 2023. The endorsement came just as the retired military officer and lawyer warned that the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and invasion of Sunday Igboho’s house will aggravate the security situation in the country. Ikponmwen asserted that for the sake of equity, fairness, and morality, the South East, which has not had a shot at the presidency since the inception of the 4th Republic should be allowed to produce the president in 2023. “In 1999, we had a president, Gen Olusegun Obasanjo, who did eight years and handed over to a northerner, Late President Umaru Yar’dua.

Unfortunately, he (Yar Adua) died which made Goodluck Jonathan to take over and complete Yar’dua’s eight years, I was among those who told Jonathan not to go for what looked like a third term. “Now it came to the North, Buhari has done six years, and by the time he does his eight years, are we saying that the presidency should remain in the North? Does it appeal to common sense, fair play, and justice? And if we are talking of justice, equity in the national circles, are we not supposed to apply it in our region? “Are you saying that the presidency should go to the South South after Jonathan or to the South West after Obasanjo? If we talk of zoning nationally, it must apply in the zone, the only zone that has not produced the president in this dispensation is the South East, it should go to southeast,” he said Ikponmwen said it was heartwarming that the Southern governors took some critical decisions unanimously despite their diverse political affiliations.

He described their current posture as being in the best interest of the people and predicated on the true spirit of nationalism. “The decisions of the southern governors are evidence of selflessness and reawakening thereby constituting a clear landmark in the Nigerian political scene. For too long, our governors were largely perceived as pursuing selfish interests and appearing to forsake the masses that elected them to office. They were visibly subservient to the powers that be at the center in the belief that it was the only way to keep their seats in their states. We hope that this breakthrough will not be short-lived, but sustained for other regions of the country to emulate such that new national awareness will be ushered in for the greater interest of our country.

“Given the above, it is only proper to applaud the Southern Governors and congratulate the people who must support their governors in the quest for true federalism and genuine democracy. It needs to be emphasized that there can be no federalism or even democracy when the federating units hold themselves in servitude to an almighty central government or put succinctly, where the central government lord it over any, some, or all the constituent states. “It must be stated that there is nowhere in the civilized world today where open-grazing is still practiced or fashionable. Simple, nowhere!

Thus the decision of the governors to stop this archaic practice that does no good to anybody, not even to the animals, is not only a welcome development but one that is long overdue. This measure will pave way for better animal husbandry, it would increase, in the long run, both food and animal breeding and indeed provide lasting solutions to the unending clash between farmers and herdsmen,” he said. On the idea of 3% or 5% proposed as a benefit for host communities from oil proceeds while 30% is earmarked for exploration of oil in the northern part of Nigeria, Ikponmwen described it as a show of arrogance, insensitivity and disdain on the part of the proponents of such provisions.

