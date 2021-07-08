News Top Stories

2023: Presidency should go to South East –Gen Ikponmwen

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

…says re-arrest of Kanu, invasion of Igboho’s home may aggravate security situation

A former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Idada Ikponwen (rtd) yesterday, threw his weight behind the demand by the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) that southern Nigeria produces the president come 2023. The endorsement came just as the retired military officer and lawyer warned that the re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and invasion of Sunday Igboho’s house will aggravate the security situation in the country. Ikponmwen asserted that for the sake of equity, fairness, and morality, the South East, which has not had a shot at the presidency since the inception of the 4th Republic should be allowed to produce the president in 2023. “In 1999, we had a president, Gen Olusegun Obasanjo, who did eight years and handed over to a northerner, Late President Umaru Yar’dua.

Unfortunately, he (Yar Adua) died which made Goodluck Jonathan to take over and complete Yar’dua’s eight years, I was among those who told Jonathan not to go for what looked like a third term. “Now it came to the North, Buhari has done six years, and by the time he does his eight years, are we saying that the presidency should remain in the North? Does it appeal to common sense, fair play, and justice? And if we are talking of justice, equity in the national circles, are we not supposed to apply it in our region? “Are you saying that the presidency should go to the South South after Jonathan or to the South West after Obasanjo? If we talk of zoning nationally, it must apply in the zone, the only zone that has not produced the president in this dispensation is the South East, it should go to southeast,” he said Ikponmwen said it was heartwarming that the Southern governors took some critical decisions unanimously despite their diverse political affiliations.

He described their current posture as being in the best interest of the people and predicated on the true spirit of nationalism. “The decisions of the southern governors are evidence of selflessness and reawakening thereby constituting a clear landmark in the Nigerian political scene. For too long, our governors were largely perceived as pursuing selfish interests and appearing to forsake the masses that elected them to office. They were visibly subservient to the powers that be at the center in the belief that it was the only way to keep their seats in their states. We hope that this breakthrough will not be short-lived, but sustained for other regions of the country to emulate such that new national awareness will be ushered in for the greater interest of our country.

“Given the above, it is only proper to applaud the Southern Governors and congratulate the people who must support their governors in the quest for true federalism and genuine democracy. It needs to be emphasized that there can be no federalism or even democracy when the federating units hold themselves in servitude to an almighty central government or put succinctly, where the central government lord it over any, some, or all the constituent states. “It must be stated that there is nowhere in the civilized world today where open-grazing is still practiced or fashionable. Simple, nowhere!

Thus the decision of the governors to stop this archaic practice that does no good to anybody, not even to the animals, is not only a welcome development but one that is long overdue. This measure will pave way for better animal husbandry, it would increase, in the long run, both food and animal breeding and indeed provide lasting solutions to the unending clash between farmers and herdsmen,” he said. On the idea of 3% or 5% proposed as a benefit for host communities from oil proceeds while 30% is earmarked for exploration of oil in the northern part of Nigeria, Ikponmwen described it as a show of arrogance, insensitivity and disdain on the part of the proponents of such provisions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Test Multichoice CEO for COVID-19, Reps tell NCDC

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives on Wednesday advised the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to test the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe for COVID-19. The advice was given by the House ad hoc committee investigating the non-implementation of pay as you go tariff plan by broadcast satellite providers following the […]
News Top Stories

Sterilising pacifiers increases food allergies risk

Posted on Author Juliet Ndubueze

Researchers in Australia have said that sterilising pacifiers (or dummies) could increase risk of food allergies in babies at age one. The research, published inthe‘Journalof Allergyand Clinical Immunology,’ found infantswhosedummieswere sterilised with an antiseptic solution were more likely to have a diagnosed food allergy at the age of one. A pacifier is a rubber, plastic, […]
News

Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID- 19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion.   Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica