2023 presidency: Southern governors exposed their political inexperience, says NYLF

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has described the Lagos declaration by the Southern Governors, demanding a Southern President in 2023, as a deliberate and intentional scheming to project their political relevance. According to their declaration, “it is now an established truth that the Southern Governors lack political mastery and planning as well as exposing their political inexperience and infancy. “

The National President of the forum, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, who stated this while addressing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre, Yola, Thursday said “the implication of this declaration tends to tell the Northerners that the 2023 presidential election would be based on North versus South instead of the political parties “.

He said the declaration is provocative, insensitive, offensive, challenging and above all a political war which the North must be given thorough and intelligent consideration. He advised the Governors to defect from their respective parties, form a new party or defect to just one party or at best, lobbying their parties to zone the position to the South and ensure that their aspirants emerge during primaries instead of such pronouncement.

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) urged the Federal Government not to waste no time in setting up a committee as doing so means acknowledging and recognizing ineptitude and sycophancy groups in the country. On electronic voting and transmission results the NYLF commended INEC for the introduction of electronic transmission of election results in Ondo and Edo States governorship elections which gave credibility and eliminated ballot box snatching, falsification of results.

