News

2023: Presidency stops Tinubu from unveiling Shettima

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The Presidency yesterday stopped the unveiling of ex-Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll.

The presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s choice of Shettima as his running mate sparked immediate backlash with the majority of Christians rejecting a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to a source, the Presidency decided to suspend Shettima’s unveiling to enable the party to clear all issues concerning his nomination.

Also, the APC is under intense criticism for preferring elderly men to younger persons that can attract the youths.

Ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal had criticized the choice of Shettima as running mate, describing him as “an overambitious man who has a Machiavellian bent and has lots of money with which to procure a preferred-candidate status among Tinubu’s lapdogs”.

Meanwhile, a coalition of 28 groups on Wednesday rejected the choice of the former Borno State governor, saying the best running mate should be Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda.

Speaking on the suspension of the planned unveiling of the ex-governor, an APC leader claimed the Presidency ordered the suspension of the event.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nestlé Nigeria commissions multiple community development projects

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi 

Nestlé Nigeria recently commissioned multiple community development projects in Manderigi and Abaji, comprising classroom blocks, water and sanitation facilities.  With the completion of three classrooms at Abaji South Primary School, over 150 children now have access to a more conducive learning environment. The new water facilities in Abaji West Primary School and Manderigi provide over […]
News

Charles ‘Ironside’ Aghogho Kicks Off ‘Back To School Drive’ For Educational Materials

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Charles ‘Ironside’ Aghogho, a South African based digital content creator, philanthropist and entrepreneur from Delta State, Nigeria, has revealed plans to initiate and essential educational project tagged “BACK TO SCHOOL DRIVE”. Speaking to our correspondent from his base in Capetown, South Africa, He said that last year he heard that some public schools in Sapele […]
News

Activist distances self from endorsement of APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

A social crusader and Humanrightsactivist, Rev. Olu Martins yesterday described as ajoketakentoofar, reportsinthe media that he has endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the September 19 election in Edo State saying that he never joined Christian leaders in the state to endorse him. He, however, said that though he never […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica