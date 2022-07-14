2023: Presidency stops Tinubu from unveiling Shettima

The Presidency yesterday stopped the unveiling of ex-Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll.

The presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s choice of Shettima as his running mate sparked immediate backlash with the majority of Christians rejecting a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to a source, the Presidency decided to suspend Shettima’s unveiling to enable the party to clear all issues concerning his nomination.

Also, the APC is under intense criticism for preferring elderly men to younger persons that can attract the youths.

Ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal had criticized the choice of Shettima as running mate, describing him as “an overambitious man who has a Machiavellian bent and has lots of money with which to procure a preferred-candidate status among Tinubu’s lapdogs”.

Meanwhile, a coalition of 28 groups on Wednesday rejected the choice of the former Borno State governor, saying the best running mate should be Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda.

Speaking on the suspension of the planned unveiling of the ex-governor, an APC leader claimed the Presidency ordered the suspension of the event.

