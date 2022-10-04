News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: S'West at crossroads over Tinubu, Obi

The cracks in the South-West over endorsing of a candidate for the 2023 presidential election may widen as there are no signs that leaders of the various socio-political groups in the geopolitical zone are disposed to any form of harmonisation of their respective positions.

Leaders of pan Yoruba groups – Afenifere and Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) are divided over support for the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu and Pe-ter Obi, respectively.

While Afenifere is rooting for Obi, who hails from the South-East over what its leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, described as the group’s insistence on the principle of equity, justice and inclusiveness, the ARG, led by Wale Oshun, has thrown its weight behind Tinubu over “need to protect the interest of the Yoruba people.”

However, another South-West group, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), said it will meet and make its position known on which of the candidates to support. Secretary-General of the group, Dr. Kunle Olajide, who said the group’s endorsement, would be informed by the stand of the candidates on restructuring, ruled out alignment with Afenifere on its support for Obi

 

 

 

