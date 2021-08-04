News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: S’West lacks moral standard to aspire –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

…warns against blackmailing Ndigbo with Biafra agitation

Apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has sought the support of the South- West for the emergence of a Nigerian President from the South-East in 2023. The South-East has not produced president since the country returned to civil rule in 1999, and Ohanaeze said yesterday the South- West lacked the moral and ethical standards to aspire to the position. The group said after spending eight years as President (Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, 1999-2007) and another eight years as Vice-President (Yemi Osinbajo, 2015-2023) it will be unjust and unfair for the South-West not to support the South-East for the 2023 Presidency project.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze said Igbo were favoured by all standards to occupy the exalted office. Ohanaeze condemned the “attempts to blackmail the Igbo with the activities of Biafra agitators, resurrect the rhetorical questions about the activities of other ethnic militias in the past”.

It added: “Did the activities of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) stop Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s emergency in 1999? Did Niger Delta militants stop Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s Presidency in 2011? Did Boko Haram and bandits stop General Muhammadu Buhari in 2015? “The rise of self-determination in the old Eastern Region shows that only Igbo Presidency 2023 will assuage the burning flames of Biafra agitation and put Nigeria back on track for greater heights.” Ohanaeze called on Igbo presidential hopefuls to reach out to all political parties and geopolitical zones and commence consultative discussions instantly, “as the coast is getting clearer for Igbo Presidency 2023.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NSSF trains 518 administrators, teachers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

No fewer than 518 administrators and teachers participated in the just concluded three days retreat facilitated by the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) in affiliation with the International School Sports Federation. The training which held from July 21 to July 23 was tagged   “Towards Effective Teaching of Physical and Health Education and Management of […]
Top Stories

Three abducted Greenfield Varsity students found dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three students of the Greenfield University in Kaduna State who were abducted by bandits suspected to be kidnappers have been killed by their abductors. The students were among those that were abducted by bandits from the private university located along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Tuesday night. Confirming the development, the Kaduna State Commissioner […]
News

The Presidency, Pantami and Mbaka

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    In public relations practice, decision-making processes on an issue and crisis management are always the toughest before any act of communication can be effectively executed. Unlike journalism that feasts on bad news, which is what sells, the tradition of public relations or PR is to engage in ‘damage control’ through effective crisis communication […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica