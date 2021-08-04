2023 Presidency: S’West lacks moral standard to aspire –Ohanaeze

…warns against blackmailing Ndigbo with Biafra agitation

Apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has sought the support of the South- West for the emergence of a Nigerian President from the South-East in 2023. The South-East has not produced president since the country returned to civil rule in 1999, and Ohanaeze said yesterday the South- West lacked the moral and ethical standards to aspire to the position. The group said after spending eight years as President (Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, 1999-2007) and another eight years as Vice-President (Yemi Osinbajo, 2015-2023) it will be unjust and unfair for the South-West not to support the South-East for the 2023 Presidency project.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze said Igbo were favoured by all standards to occupy the exalted office. Ohanaeze condemned the “attempts to blackmail the Igbo with the activities of Biafra agitators, resurrect the rhetorical questions about the activities of other ethnic militias in the past”.

It added: “Did the activities of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) stop Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s emergency in 1999? Did Niger Delta militants stop Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s Presidency in 2011? Did Boko Haram and bandits stop General Muhammadu Buhari in 2015? “The rise of self-determination in the old Eastern Region shows that only Igbo Presidency 2023 will assuage the burning flames of Biafra agitation and put Nigeria back on track for greater heights.” Ohanaeze called on Igbo presidential hopefuls to reach out to all political parties and geopolitical zones and commence consultative discussions instantly, “as the coast is getting clearer for Igbo Presidency 2023.”

