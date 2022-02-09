2023 Presidency: Tambuwal gets Kebbi PDP nod

Kebbi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has endorsed the Presidential ambition of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Aminu Tambuwal, who was in the state on Tuesday in continuation of his nationwide consultation led a powerful delegation that included former governor of Sokoto State Attahiru Bafarawa, former deputy governor of Sokoto State and ex minister for water resources, Mukhtar Shagari, as well as former minister Engineer Bello Sulaiman, Sokoto State PDP youth leader,Ahadiya Mustpaha Mbinji.

They were received by the entire Kebbi State PDP exco.

Speaking on the purpose of his visit, Governor Tambuwal said he was in Kebbi to consult with the leaders in the state for his Presidential aspiration, adding that with the level of reception he received from the entire Kebbi PDP exco and structure on ground, he was convinced that PDP is back in the state.

He said with a united house, PDP will reclaim Kebbi and Nigeria again.

“APC has failed Nigeria. International organisations have rated Nigeria as the world poverty capital and it’s time to change the narrative,” Tambuwal said.

“PDP has ruled Nigeria before and now APC has ruled and you all have seen the difference. The mantra they campaigned on has failed. So it’s time for us to change the fortunes of this country. I urge you all to remain united and committed.”

He thanked the state exco for the success recorded during the just concluded local government election in the state noting that it was a sign that the party was ready to reclaim the state.

Tambuwal was received by the entire Kebbi State PDP exco led by the party chairman, Alhaji Usman Bello Suru, as well as former Minister of Special Duties Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, General Ishaya Bamayi, General Bello Siyaki.

In his remarks, the state PDP chairman, Usman Bello Suru, said the Kebbi State PDP was fully in support of Governor Tambuwal’s ambition.

To demonstrate this, he asked all delegates, Kebbi State PDP local government chairmen and state exco to identify themselves.

Bello Alihru Mohammed, who opened the floor of discussion said Nigeria was in a bad shape under the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that Kebbi PDP was backing Tambuwal not because he is from Sokoto but because he is competent to rule Nigeria.

“We know his competence. We knew him when he was an aide, when he became a lawmaker, when he became Speaker and his performance as governor of Sokoto.

“He is qualified to rule this country and we recognise his quality and we assure you of our support,” he said.

On his part, former Sokoto governor, Alhaji Bafarawa, said Tambuwal is the right person for the job as he possesses the experience of a lawmaker, member of the Judiciary and as well as a two-term governor who has performed creditably well.

