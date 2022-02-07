2023 presidency: Tambuwal on the march again

FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent declaration by the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, for the 2023 presidency, the second time the former Speaker of the House of Representatives will be taking a shot at the country’s number one position

The build-up to the 2023 presidential election is becoming interesting by the day as the various political parties and gladiators’ perfect strategies for the contest, which many say, would be a tough battle given the raging debate over where power shifts to as well as the likely heir to the coveted throne.

Already, some geopolitical zones and personalities are being touted even as a handful of presidential hopefuls have publicly declared intention to run for the highest office in the land, and perhaps, succeed the incumbent,

President Muhammadu Buhari. Among those, who have declared such intention include the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal. He made the declaration last week after a stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The governor, who explained that his decision was based on calls by the state chapter of the main opposition party stressed that the direction of current political pursuits must be based on a genuine effort to produce a president for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He added that he is not only well prepared but also ready to fix the numerous problems of the country as president of Nigeria. He said he has distinguished himself not only as governor but as a speaker of the House of Representatives without any blemish or corruption tag.

His words: “I have listened to our party leaders, women and youths on the call that I should initiate and begin the process of consultations with a view of running and contesting for the president of Nigeria under the banner of our great party.

“When members of the House of Representatives of the 7th Assembly approached with their desire for me to contest for the position of Speaker, I gave them certain conditions, one of which was that I have leaders – late President Shehu Shagari, former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and two others in the state. I told them to go to my state and consult with these leaders.

If they bless your initiative, I will accept your proposal and contest for the speaker. “When they came to Sokoto, President Shehu Shagari of blessed memory admonished them that ‘if you are putting our son forward as the speaker of the House of Representatives, your efforts must not be sectional or religious.”

To many political analysts and observers, Tambuwal’s declaration for the 2023 presidency is not surprising because he has before now made some political moves that gave indication that he will be taking another shot at the nation’s number one position.

He had in August 2020, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo, ex-Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) and a former President of the Senate, David Mark.

Whereas the governor explained then that the visits were meant to consult with the trio on issues concerning governance and others, they were viewed as part of his strategies to test the political waters before launching another bid for the country’s presidency.

The first time the Sokoto State governor came close to joining the race for the presidency was in 2014, when some Northern political leaders muted the idea of drafting him into the 2015 presidential contest. It was reasoned then that Buhari should not contest the poll in order to make way for a younger person from the region.

While the proposal failed and Tambuwal contested for the governorship of Sokoto State and won, his name popped up again ahead of the 2019 elections. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who was then a first term governor, left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the PDP and contested for its presidential ticket.

He, however, lost to a former vice president, Atiku Abubaka, but was later handed the party’s governorship ticket and got re-elected for a second term.

No doubt, Tambuwal is not a fresher to the presidential race but those propping him believe that his candidacy this time will not only enjoy the support of the North, but other sections of the country as according to them, he was able to build political bridges between the North and the South, while he was speaker of the House of Representatives.

Tambuwal is also said to be in the good books of most Northern traditional leaders, who believe that he is amenable, which is one of the qualities, the region’s political leaders are insisting that a candidate must have to enjoy their support unlike President Buhari considered too rigid.

Besides these plusses, Tambuwal has learnt the political ropes, having started as Personal Assistant on Legislative Affairs to Senator Abdullahi Wali, the then Senate Leader (1999 to 2000) before he contested for a legislative seat as representative for Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in 2003 and rising to the position of speaker in 2011 and presently a second term governor. The Sokoto State governor is also within the age bracket that many are clamouring for to take over the leadership of the nation.

He is 56 and could not be associated with members of the old brigade, who have held on to power for long. However, to be on the ballot, Tambuwal must beat the likes of Atiku and former presidents of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim who have also declared for the PDP ticket.

On paper, power is expected to shift to the southern part of the country given the zoning arrangement between the country’s two geographical divides – North and South, which took effect from 1999. However, indications are that the battle for the 2023 presidency may go beyond that if emerging developments in the polity are anything to go by.

The North, which has been in power since 2015 through President Muhammadu Buhari, seems not disposed to relinquishing power by the time it completes eight years in office. Some northern political leaders have been drumming the need for their region to hold on to power beyond 2023.

They predicate their clamour on the need for the region to hold on to power for at least, another four years, in order to be at par with the South. The present democratic dispensation is 21 years old and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 13 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Jonathan (South-South, 2010-2015).

The North would have been in power for 11 years by the time Buhari completes his second term in 2023 (2015-2023) as Umaru Yaar’Adua, who succeeded Obasanjo in 2007, passed on barely three years in office. The plot by the North started like a pun shortly after Buhari’s reelection in 2019, but it has continued to gain the support of most northern political elites.

Arrowheads of the campaign have even gone to the level making a case for the abandonment of the zoning arrangement, not only for the Office of President, but for other political offices as currently obtainable in the country. But political leaders down South have warned against jettisoning of rotational presidency at this point in Nigeria’s history.

According to them, the country’s unity is presently under threat over rising insecurity, so abolishing zoning might lead to civil and constitutional crisis, which may aggravate the issues on ground. While it has been twists and turns as regards arguments for and against zoning of the presidency, there is no disputing the fact that some of the 2023 presidential hopefuls have commenced mobilization and consultation of relevant stakeholders and groups.

Tambuwal takes the lead

The 2023 presidential election is more than two years ahead, but the polity is gradually witnessing alignment and realignment of political forces, and to some extent, testing of the political waters with endorsements of possible candidates for the country’s top job.

These strategies are not new to the nation’s electioneering, but the recent visits by the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal to some eminent Nigerians have been described by analysts as too important to be ignored.

Among those said to have been visited by the governor include former President Olusegun Obasanjo; ex-Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) and a former President of the Senate, David Mark.

