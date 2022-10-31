2023 Presidency: The scramble for North’s votes

The frontrunners in the 2023 presidential election have once again made Northern Nigeria the epicentre of the poll. ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays moves some of the candidates are making to garner votes of the 19 states of the region

Since Nigeria adopted the presidential system of government, the Northern Region has remained a powerbroker in deciding where and who would be the president of the country. In 1979, the presidential candidate of the National Party Nigeria (NPN), Shehu Shagari, won the election after winning seven of the eight states in the then Northern Nigeria and only two states in the Southern Nigeria.

He only lost Kano State to Aminu Kano of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). In 1993, the North again was the decider of the presidential contest. The region supported the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief MKO Abiola against its own son, Alhaji Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC). It was the same story in 1999, when the region backed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo despite the fact that he lost the western region to Olu Falae of the Alliance for Democracy (AD).

Since then the northern region has continued to remain the epicentre of political activities in the country and is expected to be the battleground for the 2023 presidential election with the political actors already intensifying widespread consultations and realignments across the 19 states of the North, with expectations that there will be a significant change in the existing power equation in the country.

Despite the fact that 18 political parties are fielding candidates for the presidential election, only the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu; Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Peter Obi of Labour Party, appear to have serious presence, impression and impact on the political turf in the North.

The candidates and their foot soldiers have been working assiduously across the 19 states of the North since the commencement of the campaigns to lobby critical stakeholders in the region.

While Atiku and Kwankwaso who are the major contenders of northern extraction are making frantic efforts to control the region, Tinubu and Obi are also working towards making inroads into the three geopolitical zones of the region – North-West, North-East and North Central.

North-West Zone

The North-West region is believed to be one of the major battlegrounds for the presidential election. The region which comprises Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states has the highest number of voting population in the country.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the region has 22.67 million registered voters and the states are mainly controlled by the APC. The region is the stronghold of President Muhammadu Buhari and it always delivers millions of votes for him, especially states like Kano, Kaduna and Katsina.

This explains why APC and its supporters are banking on this huge support for Buhari in the zone. However, the challenge is that the president is not going to be on the ballot.

How the party would market its presidential candidate in the zone, considering the devastating effect of insecurity in the region remains to be seen. Based on the foregoing, the big question is where will the North-West go to?

Some say Tinubu has got assurances from the governors that they will deliver the zone, but the question is how bankable are assurances when a Fulani man is also on the ballot? Tinubu has made some inroads in the region and has a lot of alliances with key political actors in the North-West.

He had in March last year donated N50 million to victims of a fire disaster at the Katsina Central Market. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “For the fire disaster, I am personally most touched because I am a son of a market woman leader. My late mother was the president of the Nigerian Men and Women Market Association.

“We, together with my mother, had been to Katsina several times for political rallies and Durbar. Coming to Katsina is not only to celebrate but to share joy and sorrow, particularly in this period where Nigerians need each other both in pain and joy. We will continue to pray that Nigeria will be peaceful.” Tinubu also held the 12th edition of his annual Colloquium in Kano in 2021 under the theme, “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth.”

The colloquium is a lecture series held on his birthdays since 2009 (two years after he left office as governor). At the event, during which he inaugurated the headquarters of the state’s anti-graft agency, Tinubu lauded Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for strengthening the anticorruption institutions in his state. He also preached peace, unity, and tolerance among Nigerians and then held a closed-door meeting with clerics and the five first-class emirs in the state at the government house, Kano.

These engagements probably contributed to the support that the former Lagos governor received from northern governors at the APC presidential primary. But now that he is the party’s presidential candidate, the question is: Has he done enough to connect with the voters in the region?

Despite Tinubu’s outreach and connections in the North-West, the contest for the zone’s votes would be determined by tribe and religion. But it is believed that APC will likely maintain its grip on Kaduna and Katsina states.

In the former, Governor Nasir el-Rufa’i is widely adjudged to have performed well but the animosity against him in Southern Kaduna means the PDP also remains strong in the state. In Katsina, the home state of President Buhari, despite the challenges of insecurity, Governor Aminu Masari has also executed many projects and addressed the security challenges in rural communities. But Sokoto and Kebbi will be battlefields for the party.

For the PDP, it is believed that the region is also the stronghold of Atiku. The PDP candidate has a formidable political structure across the South- West and his foot soldiers have started reaching out to his friends in the zone.

Although the PDP controls only Sokoto State in the zone, Atiku has reached out to some of the former governors in the area. Ex-Governor Ibrahim Shema, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, Ramalan Yero, Ahmed Makarfi, and former Vice president, Namadi Sambo are supporting Atiku’s bid.

Against the backdrop that the voting power of the zone is considered key in the calculations of power brokers, the plan is to make sure that PDP garners majority of the votes in the zone. While the decision of Kwankwaso to ditch PDP for NNPP has enabled him to reposition the party.

Relatively unpopular, the former minister and senator revved up NNPP such that it is now seen as a major force in the scramble for the northern votes. NNPP has continue to wax stronger in some states in the region, particularly in Kwankwaso’s home state of Kano, where some lawmakers in the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives, as well as a former gubernatorial candidate of PDP, Aba Gidagida, have all joined the party.

Besides, NNPP is also felt in states like Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina and Sokoto. For instance, a member of the eighth Senate, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, is now the NNPP gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna.

A former ally of President Buhari in the person of Buba Galadima has equally joined NNPP. This has enhanced the profile of the party in the North and its drive to make serious incursions into a perceived hitherto impregnable political fortress. However, in spite of its rising profile, NNPP is still trying to gain attention among rural dwellers.

The Labour Party like NNPP is gradually making a significant entry into the region. The defection of Peter Obi from the PDP has been a boost to the profile of the party. In the North-West, there is rising consciousness of the people about the party.

The vice presidential candidate of the party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has also added to the chances and popularity of the party in the zone. The party is also said to be in contact with leaders of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) led by its spiritual leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky in Kaduna, while a few North-West elders have equally expressed their preference for Obi among the presidential candidates. In a recent interview, the spokesman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said he wished Obi should be given the chance to rule because of his pedigree.

He spoke in his personal capacity about the emerging political dispensation ahead of the election year. Similarly, another eminent personality from the zone, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, also said the idea of recycling leaders or parties should not be accepted, demanding that new leaders be allowed to emerge in view of the challenges facing the country.

North-East Zone

The North-East will be very interesting in the coming election. Many political analysts are wondering why Tinubu chose a Kanuri man, Kashim Shettima, from Borno State, as his running mate and not someone from the largest voting zone of the North (North-West).

While the APC candidate is the only one who can explain his choice, some are of the view that as an experienced politician, Tinubu probably knows what many Nigerians don’t know. The PDP candidate, Atiku is a Fulani man from Adamawa, a north eastern state. The zone has not produced a Nigerian President in a long time and the craving for one favours Atiku sentimentally. Atiku will do much better than he did in 2019 because the Buhari factor will not be present in the election. And in any event, Buhari is said to have not met the expectations of many in the zone.

This may spread to Bauchi, a major PDP State, as well as Taraba State which is also a PDP State. There will be some swing towards Atiku in Yobe State although the state is predominantly APC. It is expected that Shettima’s Kanuri influence will help the APC ticket in the state.

The race will be hotly contested but the result will still be victory for Tinubu though the margin will be slimmer when contrasted with the massive victory for Buhari and APC in 2019. Again, Yobe and Borno are traditional APC states and the PDP has not won a governorship election in the two states since the beginning of the Fourth Republic and APC being in government in Gombe State, is also most likely to take the state.

North Central Zone

Moving to the North Central, it is believed that the zone would be divided by the four major parties with APC, PDP and Labour Party winning the majority of the votes. In states like Kwara and Kogi, the Bukola Saraki factor will help the PDP. The former President of the Senate has obviously regained his bounce especially because of the perceived frugality of the incumbent governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. This may give Atiku a major edge over Tinubu in the state.

Kogi may be tougher to win for Atiku because of Governor Yahaya Bello, but the two parties will run almost neck and neck. Obi is unlikely to feature significantly in Kwara and Kogi states. Plateau State is an APC State but with the Muslim/Muslim ticket, APC will face an uphill task because this is a major Christian state in the North Central. PDP is in charge in Benue State and again the Muslim/Muslim ticket of APC is highly contentious in the state and will swing even more votes in favour of the PDP.

Some analysts are of the opinion that most Christians in the zone may support Atiku for having a more balanced ticket. Though some people in these parts of the North Central are tempted to consider Peter Obi, their leaders are reaching out to them and telling them not to waste their votes. Niger and Nasarawa are presently controlled by APC. The APC has bright chances in Niger State as the structure of the PDP seems to have collapsed in the state over the years.

A former governor, Babangida Aliyu, who ought to be the leader of the party in the state, has been silent, perhaps because he is battling corruption charges. With the absence of the PDP structure, APC chieftains in banditry-prone Shiroro, Munya, Rafi, and other council areas are noticeably supporting the victims of attacks. Those politicians are more likely to influence the elections even in communities displaced by terrorists in favour of the APC.

Despite these permutations highlighting the strengths of the candidates and their chances, PDP, NNPP and Labour Party are lining up to reap from the misfortunes of the APC as top northern Christian leaders of the party have asked their constituents not to vote for Tinubu in the 2023 general elections over his choice of a Muslim running mate.

The parties are all positioning themselves as better options to protect the interest of northern Christians and win their votes in the upcoming election as they all have both faiths represented on their presidential tickets.

The choice of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate has not gone down well with many in APC and outside the party. Consequently, APC northern Christian leaders have called on Nigerians not to vote for any tickets that are not mixed between Christians and Muslims, a direct attack on the candidacy of Tinubu and Shettima.

According to the APC northern Christian leaders, a Muslim-Muslim ticket is divisive and must be rejected by all patriotic Nigerians. Speaking at the APC Northern Christian Leaders Summit in Abuja, with the former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; former minister of sports, Solomon Dalung, Senator Ishaku Abbo and several other Christian leaders from the north, they declared that the insinuation that northern Muslims will not support a Christian running mate was untrue and divisive.

Lawal, who was the chairman of the occasion, said colleagues within and even outside the APC expressed shock and even disbelief over their reaction to the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 general elections, adding that it is a grand conspiracy against the Northern Christians.

His words: “Our opposition has some historical basis. There were times in the past when Christians produced deputy governors in Kebbi, Niger and Kaduna states. Now they are wholly Muslim-Muslim tickets. “It is worth noting that all these are happening in APCcontrolled states.

They are threatening to do likewise in Gombe, Kogi and Adamawa states. It is also now a recurring practice in the North, whereby any Christian traditional ruler that dies is replaced with a Muslim prince albeit from the ruling family even if the most qualified and preferred prince is a Christian.

The recent case of Billiri Chiefdom in Gombe State is still fresh in our minds. “Proof of its anti-Christian agenda is that our party itself has completely eliminated northern Christians from its National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC). All our protestations as party members have been completely ignored by the party leadership.

But as members of the APC, we have the right to continue to express our indignation at these happenings and will not give up until we secure the justice that is due us. “The main purpose of this historical narrative is to let you know that for the APC, a Muslim-Muslim ticket has been a long-term political strategy and not a one-off decision.

Thus, all this talk of competence as the reason for the choice of the Muslim VP is balderdash and diversionary. This is a calculated anti-Christian exclusion agenda that is being implemented.”

On his part, Dogara said with the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, Nigeria is going the way of Nazi Germany. Dogara, who said the APC wants to disintegrate Nigeria like USSR and Yugoslavia, added that the party looked like a “janjaweed” party. Dogara stated that the Nigeria of 2022 is not the Nigeria of 1993, adding that Tinubu has made a fatal error of judgement. Dogara, who supported other Christian leaders’ stance on the Muslim- Muslim ticket, called on Christians to seek alternative platforms in the 2023 elections.

“Truth must be told that anyone who is not bringing us together is consciously tearing us apart.” While the Borno South senatorial candidate of the PDP, Kudla Satumari, it is not possible that the north would prefer a vice presidential slot to a presidential slot.

He said: “I’m a very realistic person. Even, if you are given number one and number two for you to choose from, which one will you prefer? I will definitely prefer number one. We see how our system operates, the democratic system and the presidential system.

A vice president will only function at the discretion of the president. Knowing Nigeria and how almost absolute executive power is in the hands of the president, anyone will naturally prefer to be the president than to be the vice president.

“You see, what has caused a lot of this hullabaloo about the Muslim- Muslim ticket is not that we can’t have a Christian-Christian ticket or Muslim- Muslim ticket. Our constitution does not stipulate that it must be balanced.

However, in politics, every sentiment matters. We need to balance the sentiments. Anybody who says that religion and tribal affiliation do not play a role in Nigerian politics is deceiving him or herself. We know that the sentiment is very strong.

So, we see a candidate who has looked at the Nigerian situation, and he wants these sentiments to be accommodated. “He chooses a Muslim or a Christian to run with him. He has satisfied a significant population and their sentiment; he is going for the president, not the vice president. So, we are in the northeast, I’m a minority from the North- East. I’m a Christian from the North-East.

I know what my people feel, and how they approach me with some of their feelings about the issue of religion. I am from Borno State. I know how the insurgency and other things have affected our area deeply.

Even though I know the effects of the insurgency are not only on the Christians, Muslims are also affected. But I know we suffered and bore the brunt more than any other community.

So, these people are telling me every day that they will vote for someone who has provided them with some sense of belonging and accommodation.” But Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State said Tinubu has a very high chance of victory in the North-East during the 2023 polls. He said Atiku’s influence in the North matters little, adding that the APC will win in the geopolitical zone.

“Our chances in the North-East are very high indeed. We are strong in our resolve to win the 2023 presidential election and we shall succeed. It does not matter that the PDP presidential candidate is from the North-East. Both Tinubu and Atiku are my brothers. Nigeria is one and we are struggling to maintain it as a united and indivisible country.

It doesn’t matter where the candidates come from, what we need is the best for Nigeria.” Nevertheless, the positions taken by politicians, and the right to choose the next president of the country rests with the voters and with the technological innovations introduced into the country’s electoral system by INEC, Nigerians are anxiously waiting to see how the North will vote on February 25, 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...