2023 presidency: Tinubu has lost out over Miyetti Allah's endorsement –M'Belt Forum

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI
  • Faults  Miyetti Allah's attack on Southern govs over grazing laws

 

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday, broke its silence on the presidential ambition of national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as it advised him not to waste his precious time to contest next year’s presidential election.

 

The forum said the septuagenarian is already out of the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari following his recent endorsement by the Fulani socio-cultural or  ganisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH).

 

The forum is a regional socio-political group that promotes the interest of the people in the Middle Belt region.

 

National President of the MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu, who let the forum’s cat out of the bag to New Telegraph in an exclusive telephone interview in Makurdi, stated that the Fulani group is one of the major problems of the country in recent years and for them to endorse the erstwhile Lagos State governor as the country’s next president automatically disqualifies him (Tinubu) from even contesting to be president of Nigeria.

 

“He (Tinubu) is from the South and he is in the midst of people who have money and he has disqualified himself by the endorsement by Miyetti Allah. “Miyetti Allah is one of our problems in this country.

 

The fact that Miyetti Allah has endorsed Tinubu disqualifies him from contesting the presidency of this country and it is a clear demonstration that he is also part of our problems in this nation. “So I thank Miyetti Allah for exposing him so early in the day. I am sorry for him, he is out of the race,” Pogu affirmed.

 

The Middle Belt leader said Nigeria needs a president who possesses the will power to make political decisions that can flush out the intractable problem of insecurity out of the country, stressing, however, that it cannot necessarily be someone like Tinubu.

 

“Alluding to the position by MAKH’s National President, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo that the South will get the support  of the group only if their governors repeal the laws banning open grazing of cattle and bring back the outlawed grazing routes, Pogu said it would be wrong for the Fulani group to compel the governors to do what they want.

 

“Whether they (Miyetti Allah) like it or not, the governors have unanimously taken their positions on the law and there is nothing Miyetti Allah can do.

 

The governors made it clear for Miyetti Allah and its members that anyone that wish to obtain land for ranching of their cattle should feel free to do so, following due process.”

 

