2023 presidency: ‘Tinubu most qualified aspirant in APC’

A coalition of political support groups in Bauchi State under the auspices of ‘Tinubu Network for Grassroots Mobilisation 2023’ has declared support for the presidential aspiration of the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Bala Hassan Burga, who made the declaration while speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Bauchi, said they are ready to go to the grassroots to mobilise support for the Tinubu 2023 presidential project.

He explained that the coalition is made up of not less than 50 political support groups from across Bauchi State who came together to engage in the sensitisation of people about the Bola Tinubu 2023 presidential project.

According to him, “Among all those who have indicated interest in the 2023 presidency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most qualified, considering his track record as a two term governor of Lagos State, business acumen and friendly posture. He has the capacity and resources to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

