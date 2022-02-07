News Top Stories

2023 presidency: ‘Tinubu most qualified aspirant in APC’

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Comment(0)

A coalition of political support groups  in Bauchi State under the auspices of ‘Tinubu Network for Grassroots Mobilisation 2023’ has declared support for the presidential aspiration of the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

Chairman of the coalition, Alhaji Bala Hassan Burga, who made the declaration while speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Bauchi, said they are ready to go to the grassroots to mobilise support for the Tinubu 2023 presidential project.

 

He explained that the coalition is made up of  not less than 50 political support groups from across Bauchi State who came together to engage in the sensitisation of people about the Bola Tinubu 2023 presidential project.

 

According to him, “Among all those who have indicated interest in the 2023 presidency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most qualified, considering his track record as a two term governor of Lagos State, business acumen and friendly posture. He has the capacity and resources to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

Report: Britain ‘trained’ SARS officers, says MP

Posted on Author Reporter

  A British politician says the UK government “trained and supplied equipment” to Nigeria’s reviled Special Armed Robbery Squad, or SARS, over a period of four years. According to the BBC, Labour MP Kate Osamor tweeted that the assistance was given from 2016 until this year. Thousands of young Nigerians across the country, as well […]
News Top Stories

APC Caretaker: Buhari’s absence may stall zoning

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…says alleged zoning mere speculation The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee has said that it cannot zone the party offices and positions in government without President Muhamadu Buhari’s presence. The party, which stated this yesterday in reaction to the zoning of party offices and government positions, distanced itself from alleged zoning […]
Feature Top Stories

Sacked airline workers: NLC issues 2-week ultimatum for reinstatement

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Regina Otokpa

•Airlines’ actions wicked, callous –Wabba The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued two weeks ultimatum to three airlines; Turkish Airlines, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters, to reinstate the workers recently sacked from their establishments. The NLC also condemned and rejected the recent sack of 69 pilots by Air Peace, 100 pilots by Bristow Helicopters and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica