2023 presidency: Tinubu’s men consult Alaafin, Olubadan

A coalition of groups across the South- West loyal to the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, to seek their support and blessings over Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition.

Chairman of the Planning Committee of the coalition, christened South- West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA 2023), Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, led other prominent Yoruba sons and daughters to the respective palaces of the monarchs in Oyo and Ibadan.

Adeyeye, a former senator and ex-Minister of State for Works, described Tinubu as a capable hand from the South-West for the Office of President come 2023. Addressing the Olubadan, Adeyeye said: “We in Yorubaland believe that it is our right to produce the president in 2023 because there has been an agreement for rotation of the presidency.

We pray that President Muhammadu Buhari should complete his eight-year term in peace and after him, a Yorubaman should take over. “I was the Media Adviser to late MKO Abiola. Unless a son of Yoruba who knows how to do it properly is there, things might not work out fine.

The capable hand we have in the South-West is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. God has blessed us with him. “Asiwaju did not send us, and he has not told us he wants to be president, but we see him as a sellable product. We are starting the journey with an inaugural meeting in Ibadan tomorrow (today).

We are doing it here in Ibadan because we know Ibadan is the headquarters of Yorubaland. Chief Obafemi Awolowo started here and the region was developed during his time. As Yoruba sons, we must visit you and pay homage to receive prayers and support. We want you to be father to us in this journey.”

In his response, the Olubadan prayed for the success of the team’s mission. He pledged his support for the committee. He said: “In Nigeria, if you don’t ask for your right, you will not be given.

Eight years ago, when things were rough, we know what role we played to stabilise the country. We recognise your roles in the NADECO days. As a monarch, I am a father to all of you in all the parties. You are free to enter here.

I support your meeting of tomorrow. It shall end well.” At the Alaafin’s palace in Oyo, Adeyeye eulogized the erudition and brilliant sagacity of the monarch, describing his wide knowledge and intellectual prowess as incomparable among his peers in the country.

He also stressed the need to choose the most capable person to succeed President Buhari, noting that there was an agreement, though unwritten, that the presidency should be rotated and it is time for it to move to the South. His words: “Asiwaju knows how Nigeria can be restructured.

We have clamoured for restructuring for several years, but because the power was not in us, we could not have it. It is time that we have a capable hand who can make restructuring possible for us to have a better Nigeria.”

In his response, the Alaafin said: “To many people, your move may be seen to be too early, but one thing is that Nigerians forget too easily.

There must be a federal system of government, but there is no sincerity in the politics of Nigeria and this is the reason we are in trouble. There is lack of faith in the arrangement of this country. We have not been fortunate with the kind of leadership we have been having.”

On the delegation were some serving and former federal lawmakers from the South-West. They include Senator Ridwan Akanbi, Hons. Abayomi Ogunnusi, Oyetunde Ojo, Toba Goke, Deji Jakande, Abegunde Abena, Rotimi Makinde, Suraju Ogundipe, Ahmed Olaofe, Abayomi Ogunnusi, Bosun Oladele and Kafilat Ogbara. SWAGA 2023 is billed to be unveiled in Ibadan today.

