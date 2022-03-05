2023 Presidency: To avoid disintegration, North must give South chance –Osifo

Honourable Omorede Osifo Marshal is a former Commissioner for Art, Culture Tourism, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, one- time Special adviser to Edo State government on Inter- Governmental Relations. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, she spoke on a number of national issues particularly the 2023 General Elections, the need for APC to put its house in order etc. Excerpts…

You are Bola Tinubu’s anchor person in Edo State towards 2023 Presidential Elections; what is the level of acceptance being that APC is an opposition party in Edo?

Well by the special grace of God I’m the President of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Women and Children Foundation Worldwide. I have my chairmen in all the states in Nigeria and coordinators outside Nigeria in the USA, Canada, Italy, Germany, other parts of Europe, Asia and in most countries of the world. And I’m also a member of Tinubu support group steering committee in Edo State. I want to say that whether APC in Edo State is in opposition or not, we are still the majority; I believe that APC has Edo State. The fact is that the governor who is supposedly PDP but still wants to be with us in APC. The secret is that most of them are working very hard and wanting to come back to us in APC. Edo State is an APC state. We are crack politicians in the state, it’s not everything we say to public most especially the press. Now back to your question on the acceptability of Tinubu in Edo State, I tell you categorically that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is widely accepted by everybody here in Edo State. Tinubu is our national leader, a political general, a pragmatic and amiable leader that is nationally recognized and accepted across the 776 Local Government Areas in Nigeria. He is the leader that everybody knows that has what it takes to move Nigeria to the next level. If you look at his antecedent as Governor in Lagos State, you do not need a prophet to tell you that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man Nigeria needs at this critical time. He is intelligent, versed, experienced, well travelled, educated in and stayed in the U.S. In fact he is the man of the moment, he has it all. He is a Presidential material. He has made Presidents, made Governors, made Senators; in fact he has touched virtually all segments of the society, an international businessman of high repute.

Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osibajo are in the presidential race, it looks like s son against his father, what is your take on this?

Well I don’t think so. If I Omorede Osifo was the one I will kill my ambition. I’m somebody that feels if anyone has done something for me, I won’t want to stab them in the back. if I was in the Vice President’s shoes, I’d jettison my ambition. It’s like my godfather, my leader who has done everything for me now deciding to run for election and me coming out to run against him, I won’t do that. You cannot fight the person that made you, but for Tinubu, Osinbajo won’t have dreamt of becoming Nigeria’s Vice President. I believe that they are just testing the wasters. I’m sure along the way, Osinbajo will step down for his leader and godfather to have his way. Prof. Osinbajo still has a long way, he can come back after 12 years. So he should step down and let Asiwaju Tinubu go as president. He is the only man now that can find solutions to our problems.

Do you think the presidency is in support of Tinubu’s ambition?

I don’t agree with you on that, not the Presidency, may be one or two cabals in Aso Rock, not the Presidency, because Muhammadu Buhari has not said he is not in agreement with Tinubu. He has received Tinubu any time Tinubu showed interest to see him. They are friends, as a matter of fact Tinubu, played a great role in the making of Buhari, himself and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole sacrificed everything to make Buhari what he is presently in Nigerian political circle. There is no way Buhari will have anything against Tinubu.

If there are people that have negative plans against Tinubu it is some cabals in the Presidency that have their personal interest or someone else they want to project. Of course as a politician you should expect it, people are free to aspire but does that mean they will get the ticket.

It is not a die or die thing, from their manifestos people will vote their choice. What I don’t like in politics is when people try to force candidates on people. Let the people go to the polls and let there be free, fair and transparent elections, that is the hallmark of democracy. So I do not think His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari has any problem with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they are friends. Buhari is our President while Tinubu is a well known national leader.

Is Comrade Adams Oshiomhole still relevant in the politics of Edo State and in Nigeria?

Believe it or not, take it or leave it, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is a leader any time any day. In fact if may use the word enigma that is what Comrade is. He is a man of the people, loved by the people of Edo State and Nigeria. Oshio Baba remains our No.1 leader in Edo State. Edo people need him now more than ever before. He has made so many people in Nigeria. Give it to him he has that charisma that make people come around him. He is a lover of humanity. Look if it is not panadol, it can never be like panadol. People try to be like Oshiomhole there can never be two Oshiomholes in Edo State.

People try to copy Oshiomhole but they can’t understand what makes him tick. So anybody that says Oshiomhole is finished politically is deceiving himself. I see Adams Oshiomhole becoming the president of Nigeria in the near future. As it is now Nigeria needs Oshiomhole now to come help strengthen our great party the APC. Though no body is perfect, he has his shortcomings, Oshiomhole is still highly respected across the country.

He knows how to manage crisis, since he left the APC now you can see what is happening. We cannot even organize a national convention, when he was there things were happening but now there is no state you don’t have one crisis or the other in APC states across the country. During his time as chairman we were winning elections, you saw what he did as governor in Edo State, his records are there and no one has been able to equal them but I believe we will get it right very soon.

As an APC chieftain, and with the challenges in Nigeria, would you give Buhari a pass mark?

Like I said nobody is 100 percent perfect, I was one of those who fought for Buhari from the first tenure to the second tenure, saying this is the kind of person we need. Because as at that time, Nigeria needed a highly disciplined man that can bring back sanity into the system. The rate of corruption was alarming. Our image was already battered in the eyes of International community. The level at which people were looting our money was becoming unbearable so Buhari came to stop it. And I think it’s no longer business as usual.

If you notice now you will discover that it has reduced drastically. So on that note the president has made us proud. Most people are afraid now to steal our money. Before now people steal with impunity, but today there is fear in the minds of people.

On the issues of security, there are some bad Nigerians who are behind it just to show the world that PMB is not capable of handling the matter. Until those people are dealt with the problem will remain. Until those persons’ children begin to die by the bullets of those they are sponsoring they will not know that it painful. Until they are declared enemies of the state, they will not know the gravity of what they are doing. One day God Almighty will expose them. In fact the security system has collapsed completely, the presidency must as a matter of urgency take some drastic action against those people suspected to be acting behind the scene.

The issue of security should not be left for the president alone, there is security votes being given to state governors to work, what do they do with it? Buhari can’t be everywhere, Federal Government gives state governors as much as six hundred to eight millions every month as security votes in their various states, it means that the Presidency wants them to work with it and ensure that security challenges are properly taken care off. But the big question is do they use the money for the purpose it is meant for? Now is there any state in Nigeria that does not have security challenges? The governors must play their constitutional role because the aims and objectives of any good governance is the security of lives and properties of citizenry. The governors should take the bulk of the blame. But one thing is sure by the time Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, all these issues will be a thing of the past.

Judging from the comment of Buhari that if he names the person he has in mind to succeed him, that he will be eliminated. So in all of this, do you think the Northerners are ready to relinquish power come 2023?

Look they don’t have a choice, why do I say that? The North has had it for the last eight years, now it’s the turn of the South. This thing goes back and forth. After South from 2023, it goes back again to the North, you understand. For me it’s not even negotiable, not negotiable at all because if we want Nigeria to continue and remain one indivisible entity, we should allow the right thing to play out. If they want North to hold on to power for 17 years, there will be problem, Nigeria would divide that is the truth.

So they cannot try that now, we remove a Southerner for them to come in because things were not just going well, corruption was at the highest level under former President; Goodluck Jonathan, is somebody I love and respect so much, but corruption in his time was too much, people were carrying our money into foreign banks overseas, and nobody was asking them, they stole our money with impunity. You can imagine a woman like me as former minister buying properties in major cities across the world. Not that Jonathan was not good as a person, but he allowed greedy individuals to destroy his government.

So at that point in time, we needed somebody to come and sanitise Nigeria. The person Nigerians felt could do it then was Muhammadu Buhari. And I think he has been able to checkmate that aspect of corruption. People are afraid now to loot our money abroad. So the North has done theirs, I think it is time for them to give South the chance. And that is where Tinubu comes in and looking at all the Southerners in the race, I think Tinubu has all it takes to make things happen. So every right thinking APC man should throw their weight behind Tinubu, so that Nigeria can come out of the mess we currently find ourselves.

