2023 presidency: Watch out, process ongoing, says Jonathan

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Onyekachi Eze

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has told Nigerians to watch out for his next move on the 2023 presidential elections, saying that the process that would lead to his next line of action was ongoing. Addressing some protesters, who stormed his residence on Friday to encourage him to declare for the 2023 presidential race, Jonathan stated that politics is a process, adding that he was aware that they were “here to ask me to declare, (but) I cannot declare because some process are still ongoing.”

“The- Not- Too- Young -To -Run Law has made it clear that young people can contest any position in government. So, we will continue to encourage you to get involved in the political process, and as long as many youths get involved in the process, we will be able to get the Government that we want. “Yes the country is facing some challenges; some of them started a long time ago “And I believe with the interest of young people, these problems will be dealt with if we work very hard. “Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell you I’m declaring.

The political process is ongoing, just watch out. “But the key role you must play is that you must pray that Nigeria gets somebody that will carry the young people along, somebody that can also work very hard to see that some of the problems you raised are dealt with by the government. And I believe collectively we will work together, I thank all of you,” he said.

The former president has been linked to the 2023 election. His campaign posters have circulated in Abuja and other major cities of the country. The protesters, under the auspices of Youth Compatriots of Nigeria (YCON), displayed various inscriptions with Jonathan’s pictures such as: “Goodluck Jonathan, You must run,” “We need you to restore Nigeria,” Speaking on their agitations, convener of YCON, Mayor Samuel said that the group did not care what platform Jonathan chooses to run, provided he fulfills the yearning of the people. Addressing journalists earlier, Samuel insisted that Jonathan should run on the platform of the Nigeria Peoples Party, saying that any political party that gives Jonathan its ticket is Pro- Nigerian people. “We are calling on the man, who has the feeling of the people at heart, the man of the Goodluck to answer the call of the people, and come and take the mantle of leadership come 2023.”

 

