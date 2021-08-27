News

2023 Presidency: We’ll resist any attempt to short change S’East – Groups

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Some groups in South-East geo-political zone of the country under the auspices of the South-East for President 2023 (SEFORP 2023) and Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF), have vowed to take legal action against any major political party in the country that refused to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to South-East geo-political zone. The South-East for President 2023 (SEFORP2023) and the Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF) have been consistent in their advocacy for the emergence of a Nigerian President from the South-East zone in 2023. The associations said it remained resolute, committed, dogged and unshaken in demanding from political actors to ensure that equity, justice, fairness and Federal Character Act was served to all the constituent parts of the federation through balancing of political powers, zoning and rotation of presidential power in the country

Our Reporters

