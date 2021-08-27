2023 Presidency: We’ll resist any attempt to short change S’East – Groups

Some groups in South-East geo-political zone of the country under the auspices of the South-East for President 2023 (SEFORP 2023) and Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF), have vowed to take legal action against any major political party in the country that refused to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to South-East geo-political zone. The South-East for President 2023 (SEFORP2023) and the Igbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF) have been consistent in their advocacy for the emergence of a Nigerian President from the South-East zone in 2023. The associations said it remained resolute, committed, dogged and unshaken in demanding from political actors to ensure that equity, justice, fairness and Federal Character Act was served to all the constituent parts of the federation through balancing of political powers, zoning and rotation of presidential power in the country
Related Articles
Myanmar coup: US threatens sanctions over Aung San Suu Kyi detention
US President Joe Biden has threatened to reinstate sanctions on Myanmar after the country’s military seized power. Sanctions had only recently been eased, after the country began emerging from a decades-long military dictatorship. On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials were detained, with Ms Suu Kyi’s party accused of fraud over […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari’s former Aide, Wada is dead
President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Chief Press Secretary, Wada Maida, is dead. A family member, Lawal Sale Maida, confirmed his demise to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The deceased was the former Chairman, Board of Directors of the News Agency of Nigeria. Sale Maida disclosed that his brother died on Monday, in Abuja, after […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Killings abominable, against Islamic teachings, says JNI
The Plateau chapter of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has described the recent killings in some parts of Plateau, particularly in Bassa, Jos South and Riyom Local Government Areas, as “abominable” and against the teachings of Islam. Alhaji Sani Mudi, the Publicity Secretary of JNI in the state, said this in a statement yesterday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)