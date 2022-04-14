2023 presidency: Whither the S’East?

FELIX NWANERI reports on the quest by the people of the South-East to produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023 despite political maneuverings across the various political parties and by other geopolitical zones and power blocs

The people of the South-East geopolitical zone are in for interesting political times as Nigeria’s political landscape is awash with permutations on the 2023 general election, especially as to which geopolitical zone to occupy the coveted position of Office of the President. The incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to bow out on May 29, 2023, after serving out the constitutionally allowed two terms and it is barely a year to the election that will see the emergence of his successor. On paper, power is expected to shift to the South in 2023 given the zoning arrangement between the North and South, which took effect from 1999.

However, indications are that the battle for the 2023 presidency may go beyond that if emerging developments in the polity are anything to go by. The North, for instance, seems not disposed to relinquishing power after Buhari. Indication to this emerged shortly after the President’s re-election in February 20219.

The euphoria over Buhari’s victory at the polls had hardly gone down, when some northern political leaders started canvassing the need for their region to hold on to power beyond 2023. Their clamour was stemmed on the need for the North to hold on to power for at least another four years after Buhari’s eight years for the region to be at par with the South.

The present democratic dispensation is 21 years old and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 14 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Jonathan (South-South, 2010-2015), while the North would have been in power for 10 years by the time Buhari completes his second term in 2023 (2015- 2023) as Umaru Yaar’Adua, who succeeded Obasanjo in 2007, passed on barely three years in office. But down South, most political leaders maintain that canvassing for an end to rotational presidency at this point in Nigeria’s history is not in the interest of the country. According to them, Nigeria’s unity is presently under threat over rising insecurity, so abolishing zoning might lead to civil and constitutional crisis, which may aggravate the issues on ground.

South-East’s quest for power

While the list of political gladiators across the various geopolitical zones jostling to succeed Buhari keeps growing by the day, the Igbo of South-East Nigeria are insisting that 2023 is the time for one of their own to lead the country. They predicate their quest on the principle of equity, justice and fairness. According to them, besides Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who was a ceremonial president (1963-1966) and Major General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, who was military head of state between January 16 and July 29, 1966, no Igbo has led Africa’s most populous nation in the last 50 years. This and other perceived imbalances in the system, advocates of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, say, have left the people of the South- East to continue to cry marginalisa-tion.

They, particularly, pointed out that the people of the South-East have over the years, insisted on an additional state to bring them at par with other zones of the country to no avail. The South-East has five states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo – while the South-South, South-West, North Central and North- East have six states each. The North-West tops the chart with seven states.

Clamour for Igbo presidency

No doubt, the clamour for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction had always gained momentum every election year since 1999, but the questions most analysts do ask against this backdrop are: How feasible is Igbo presidency, and why has previous demands not translated to reality? The closest the Igbo have come to making it to power in the present Fourth Republic was the failed bid by former Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme (now late) for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the build-up to the 1999 elections.

The Second Republic vice president had rallied like-minded politicians and statesmen under the auspices of G34 to stand up against the dictatorship of the then Head of State, General Sani Abacha. He led members of the group to speak up for democracy and served the military a red card in 1998. However, if Ekwueme’s display of courage marked him out as a hero of democracy, his strength of conviction, undying belief in party supremacy and the principle of politics without bitterness came to the fore at the Jos presidential primary election of the PDP that he helped to form.

He had been tipped to emerge the party’s flag bearer for the 1999 presidential poll, but a last minute political horse-trading denied him the ticket. He was defeated by Obasanjo, who was not anywhere in the calculation before then. Obasanjo, who had just been freed from jail after being linked to a phantom coup against Abacha was drafted into the presidential race by a cliché of past and serving military top brass, who were bent on having their anointed emerge as president in the postmilitary era. Besides the role played by the generals and PDP’s internal politics that led to the emergence of Obasanjo as the party’s standard bearer, the other two parties at that time, All Peoples Party (APP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD), entered into an alliance that saw to the emergence of a former Minister of Finance, Chief Olu Falae as their candidate.

The believe then was that allowing the South-West, where Obasanjo and Falae hail from to produce a successor to General Abdulsalami Abubakar would serve as a proper placation for the deep ethnic pride hurt by the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, won by a Yoruba son, Chief Moshood Abiola. Since the 1999 elections, the highest Ndigbo have gotten from the dominant political parties was vice presidential tickets of the leading political parties. However, it should be pointed out that many Igbo sons have taken shots at the country’s number one position in post-1999 election but they did so under what many described as “fringe parties” hence they made little or no impact at the polls.

Ohanaeze galvanizes Ndigbo

While the insistence by some northern political leaders that their region takes another shot at the presidency after Buhari has continued to gain support from political leaders across the region,there are some from the area and beyond, South-West and South-South in particular, who are of the view that the South-East should be given the opportunity come 2023.

To this sect of political leaders, zoning of the 2023 presidency to the Igbo will give them a sense of belonging in Nigeria as well as promote national unity and cohesion. However, given the dynamics of politics, discerning minds are of the view that only political neophytes would wish away the plot by the North given postulations and subtle moves to discard the zoning arrangement, which undoubtedly favours the South, particularly the South-East in 2023. So far, a number of politicians of Igbo extraction have declared for the 2023 presidency on the platform of the ruling APC and main opposition PDP.

They include a former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim; a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and erstwhile president of Pharmaceutical of Nigeria, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and Nwachukwu Anakwenze on the platform of the PDP. Others are Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu and a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on the platform of the APC.

The South-East presidential aspirants, who met Abuja at the weekend resolved to ensure their party zones its presidential ticket to the region. Besides that, they agreed to “work together to ensure that a south easterner emerges as PDP flag bearer.”

Anyim, who revealed the resolutions of the meeting on his Facebook page, wrote: Today (Saturday, April 9), Mr. Peter Obi, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and myself, all of us from the South-East, who have declared intention to run for the office of president of Nigeria and have obtained the nomination forms of our great party, the PDP, met in Abuja.

“The main purpose of our meeting was for us to resolve to work together to promote understanding, unity and collaboration among the four of us and any other person from the South-East zone who may later join in the race. We had a very fruitful meeting in an atmosphere of friendliness and respect for one another. “At the end of our meeting, we addressed the media on our resolutions as follows: That we have agreed to work together as a team; that we will work together to ensure that a south eastern emerges as PDP flag bearer; that we intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity; that in doing so it is important to note that we have always supported other zones and we now expect them to reciprocate.

“We are committed to working with our party’s leadership and members from across the country to ensure that the founding principles and ideals of our great party are upheld to reassure Nigerians that PDP is ready to rebuild and reunite our dear country. We ask Nigerians to give us the chance to fix this country. Together we will get Nigeria to work again.”

South-East and 2023

However, the plot against the South-East, notwithstanding, the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had persistently maintained that the South-East should produce the next president if there must be justice and fairness in the system. President General of the group, Prof. George Obiozor, had never failed to use any opportunity to drum it that anybody who denies the fact that it is the turn of Ndigbo to lead the country after Buhari is deliberately throwing the country into chaos. To this end, the renowned diplomat is of the view that the leading political parties should look in the direction of the South-East, while shopping for presidential candidates for the next general election. His words: “It is undoubtedly the turn of the Igbo to run for president in 2023. Anybody who denies this fact is deliberately throwing the country into chaos.

It is incontestable and if there must be justice and fairness in the system, it must be the turn of the Igbo and I implore all political parties to take cognizance of this fact.” The questions against emerging political developments ahead of the 2023 presidential election are: Will the two major parties – APC and PDP – zone their presidential tickets to the South-East given the conviction that they are the only possible platforms to power at the moment. While politics is a game of the possible in which nothing is foreclosed, most analysts believe that the possibility of the Igbo getting the presidential ticket of any of the two major parties hangs in the balance.

Reasons for this are not farfetched; besides Imo and Ebonyi states, which the APC presently controls, the ruling party has little or no structures in other states of the South-East. Against this backdrop, the belief in most political circles is that the ruling party is more likely to consider the South-West, where it has a strong base (five out of the six states) than the South-East if the plot by chieftains of the party of northern extraction for their region to produce the presidential candidate fails, and the party’s leadership decides to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

The same scenario is also likely to play out for the South-East in the PDP. Though the party leadership has not officially declared its stand on zoning, the signs are clear that its eyes are set on a northern presidential candidate for 2023, if the recommendation of its 37-ma zoning committee is anything to go by. While it might be too early to draw conclusions on where the pendulum would swing to as regards the presidential tickets of the two leading political parties for the 2023 general election, some analysts, who weighed the options on ground are of the view that the best any of the two leading parties could offer the South-East is a vice presidential ticket. However, the question against this backdrop is: For how long will Ndigbo continue to play second fiddle?

Igbo leaders speak

Despite the cautious optimism over the 2023 presidency, especially the bid by the Igbo, some South-East political leaders, in separate interviews with New Telegraph, expressed the belief that a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is possible after Buhari though there are pockets of dissenting voices. A former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who expressed such optimism said: “We believe that Nigerians are reasonable people and that they respect justice, fairness and equity. We also believe that Nigerians are aware of the sufferings of the Igbo people.

There are three major ethnic groups in Nigeria; the Hausa/ Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo; the first two have had their turns when it comes to the Office of President, while the Igbo have never had. “But, we are not saying that the presidency should be given to us as a free gift; we are going to work hard for it. We will lobby the North, South-West, South-South and the Middle Belt.

We are going to be united in the struggle and we shall do whatever is expected of us to produce Buhari’s successor. “However, if after doing all everyone expects us to do and our candidate fails to win because he is Igbo, we will take it that the rest of Nigeria has denied the counrty’s citizenship to the Igbo. Those who are saying that some of our people are talking about Biafra and as a result, the Igbo should not be allowed to produce the next president are talking rubbish. They are the ones pushing the Igbo to leave Nigeria.”

Ezeife, who posited that all agitations and even clamour for secession will cease the moment the Igbo are allowed to lead the country, added: We expect the APC and PDP to zone their respective 2023 presidential tickets to the South-East as a starting point towards realizing a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction although some elements, who hate Nigeria are campaigning for the North to hold on to power after Buhari. To some south easterners, who don’t believe that it is possible for the Igbo to produce the next president in 2023, I will say that they are entitled to their belief because negativity is part of life. But my advice to the teeming majority, who are positive about the project, is that they should continue to push on because the chances are bright.

A former president of Aka Ikenga, an Igbo think tank, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, who also spoke on the issue, averred: “It is not unusual for the Igbo to demand for the presidency in 2023 and the demand should not be misconstrued as begging because what the Igbo are asking for is that they should be treated as equals to Nigerians from other parts of the country.

“So, I expect the two main political parties, APC and PDP, to zone their tickets for the 2023 presidential election to the South-East. There are south easterners in both parties and all they need to do is to organize primary elections for those who will indicate interest to fly their respective flags in the presidential election. “We witnessed this during the 1999 elections, when the PDP and the defunct APP fielded two south westerners, Chief Olusegun and Chief Olu Falae as well as during the 2019 general election, when APC and PDP fielded two northerners, Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar.

For those rooting for the North to retain power after Buhari, I will say that they should face the reality as the era of feudalism is over. I must add that I am happy that the people of the South-East are taking the necessary steps towards realizing a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction come 2023. “They do not really need to be shouting; all they need is sustained consultation with the rest of the country as it is only natural that other parts of the country will buy into the project on the basis of justice, equity and fairness. But to those Igbo, who hold the view that the 2023 presidency project is not realizable, I want them to note that there is saying that ‘a faint heart never won a fair maiden.’”

