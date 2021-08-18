2023 presidency: X-raying Babangida’s proposition

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, is a known player, when it comes to Nigeria’s politics. When he talks, the country pays attention. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE x-rays some potential presidential aspirants, who fall under the age frame he proposed and their possible chances as presidential candidates in 2023

The conversation for the 2023 presidential election has commenced in earnest and the men are gradually being separated from the boys. The Nigerian president seat is a plum job, only serious contenders can hit the headlines with less than 17 months to the big game. Painting a picture of who should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office in 2023, former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, recently suggested that the next president should be in his 60s because of the nature of the work of the country’s leader. Babangida, popularly known as IBB, who spoke during an exclusive interview with Arise Television on August 6, listed educational qualification, age, energy and experience as vital determinants for selecting Nigeria’s next president in 2023. Babangida said one of the reasons Nigeria has refused to progress and achieve the dreams of the founding fathers was because Nigerians no longer believed in the future of their own count While shying away from mentioning any names as ineligible for the nation’s number one seat, he stressed that the focus of Nigerians should be on how to spot individuals in their 60s who should be potential presidential candidates in 2023. Babangida said he was confident that the nation is endowed with both human and natural resources, hinted at a few individuals, whom he said, were in their 60s, had the capacity to become president and could effectively run the country. His words: “If you get a good leadership that links with the people and tries to talk with the people; not talking on top of the people, then we would be okay. “I have started visualising a good Nigerian leader. That is, a person, who travels across the country and has a friend virtually everywhere he travels to and he knows at least one person that he can communicate with. “That is a person, who is very verse in economics and is also a good politician, who should be able to talk to Nigerians and so on. I have seen one, or two or three of such persons already in his sixties.” While Babangida’s suggestion was not cast in stone, many Nigerians, however, supported the age frame recommendation of the former leader, who they believe has seen it all in and outside of government as a former Head of State. Although some other analysts expressed reservations on IBB’s recommendation owing to the former ruler’s leadership antecedent, describing his opinion as agenda setting, but, ironically, they conceded to his opinion that Nigeria needs a youthful president capable of managing the country’s unique diversity. For the two leading political parties in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), not many personalities fit to the Babangida and Nigerians age frame and other expected possibilities for potential presidential candidates. However, just a handful could stand and possibly tick all the boxes anticipated as essentials by Nigerians ahead of the 2023 race. Interestingly, political analysts believe that these few individuals are the best sets of options before Nigerians especially with those among them with little or no baggage and also possess near-perfect track records in their previous and current positions.

Among those hand-picked by some political analysts as potential presidential candidates from the large pool names being peddled around are Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and a former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Yemi Osinbajo

No doubt, Prof. Osinbajo is one of the finest quality options for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 race. The VP, despite the constitutional limitations of his office, has warmed himself into the hearts of most Nigerians given his disposition to issues since he assumed the country’s number two position in 2015. Osinbajo has shown capacity and passion in various tasks assigned to him, and he wont be a misfit to lead Africa’s most populous country as he had on several occasions been saddled with running of affairs of state as acting president in the absence of his principal. Besides his various interventions on national issues, nothing showed that Osinbajo betrayed the confidence his boss reposed in him and that has made him to enjoy a near-perfect working relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari in the past six years. Lately, there have been torrents of calls on him to throw his hats into the ring for 2023 and this must have put the vice-president at crossroads ahead of the race because there is more to the game than meets the eye. By 2023, the VP will be 66 and it is not likely yet that he has any baggage. But the poignant questions about his candidature will be upon which political structure or support base would he fly on, if he eventually decides to join the fray? Is the professor of Law, who once served Lagos State as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice ready to square against his benefactor and National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is also being prepped to join the presidential race? Another tough nut for the VP to crack is the perceived no-love-lost relationship between him and some Buhari men who felt slighted by the way Osinbajo sacked former Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) , Lawal Daura in 2018 while the President was away. It was also learnt that he had not been forgiven over his role in the suspension of former Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Babachir Lawal over alleged grass-cutting scandal.

Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu is a man of many parts, whose rise to national and international limelight was quite meteoric, making him one of the most visible businessmen, politician and philanthropist in Nigeria today. A thoroughbred man in commerce, industry and administration, he became Chairman of Borno Water Board at a tender age of 25. He also served as Chairman of Imo State Marketing and Supply Agency, and Chairman of Cooperative and Commerce Bank Limited in 1987 at the age of 27, making him the youngest person till date to assume such an elevated position in Nigeria. As member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993, he moved the famous Dual-Citizenship Rights Bill. He was elected the governor in 1999 and his achievements astounded even his most vitriolic critics. The then president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, during a visit to state described his as “Action Governor.” In 2007, Kalu contested for president on the platform of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPA), which he founded, but came third. However, the party went ahead to win the governorship position in two out of the five states (Abia and Imo) in the South-East. The former Abia governor, who is 61, is presently the Chief Whip of the Senate is expected to leverage on his goodwill, which cuts across all sections of Nigeria if he throws his hat to ring for the 2023 presidency. Even Babangida spoke of this, when he said in a documentary aired on African Independent Television (AIT) at the weekend that it will not be a bad idea to give someone like Kalu a chance in 2023. “If we can have bright people like Orji Kalu, who will be interested in running the country, why not,” he said.

Bukola Saraki

Senator Bukola Saraki, the immediate past Senate President, has over the past decades been a recurring decimal in the country’s political trail. Since he came to national reckoning in 1999, he has stayed politically relevant and has succeeded in building bridges across the length and breadth of Nigeria. For many Nigerians, the highly cerebral 58-year-old medical doctor, is an impeccable signpost for General Babangida’s recommendation for 2023 presidential candidate. While serving as Senate President in the 8th National Assembly, he raised the bar of legislative practices and that endeared him to many Nigerians who see him as a courageous, intelligent and firm leader, as against the current leadership of the Red Chamber who are perceived as a willing tool in the hands of the executive. Bukola, who is the scion of the enigmatic Kwara political leader, late Olusola Saraki, has a combination of executive and legislative experiences, but one major attribute that stands him out is his unifying symbol. He has, on behalf of his party, the PDP, being going around strengthening the bonds of the party. For analysts, a unifier like Saraki is what Nigeria that is currently torn between ethnic and religious divides needs. They averred that the stability of the country from 2023 is what will bring the much-expected dividends of democracy to the people. Of course, his recent invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), must have been perceived as a millstone on his neck, but the Supreme Court in 2018 had discharged and acquitted him of all criminal charges brought against him by the same anti-graft body, creating a poser on whether he had been targeted for decimation by his fellow politicians owing to his popularity. However, a major snag on his path is that he is neither from the core north nor from the south, and that raises another issue of one Nigeria. He is from the north-central, a part of the country that has also been agitating that the presidency should be zoned to them. Head or tail, if anyone can move the needle, Bukola Saraki surely can.

Kayode Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, is another politician that can have a shot at the presidency in 2023. His mien, public communication and knowledge base are some of the qualities that stand him out. Fayemi, who comes across as a temperate politician with a sophistication that is youth appealing, will be 58 years by 2023, and that makes him qualified for the search for a connecting leader. The Ekiti state governor who is serving out his second term , was handed the task conducting the presidential primary of the APC where he served as the Chairman of the APC National Convention Committee. He is currently the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum. While his strength within the APC fold is neither here nor there, it is not clear, however, what the outlook will be for him considering the fact that he would have just step out of office as governor by the time the APC presidential convention would hold in 2022. Also, the perception about him in the South- West on whether he is engaging in a cold war with Tinubu will also have effect on his aspiration, if he eventually throw his hat into the ring. Above all, the outcome of the Ekiti governorship election in 2022, will also be a major determinant on his perceived ambition.

Babatunde Fashola

Born in 1963, the current Minister of Works and Housing is also another potential hand that can lead the country after President Buhari in 2023. He is intelligent, articulate and bold. As a former governor of Lagos State, he dazzled all and sundry with his spectacular performances. During President Buhari’s first tenure, he earned the sobriquet, super minister, following his appointment to head three portfolios as Minister of Power, Works and Housing. However, some analysts averred that law of diminishing returns and the Nigerian factor has taken toll on the Senior Advocate of Nigeria. They posited that the two terms around the cabinet may have demystified his above board personality witnessed as Lagos governor. Similarly, his role in the Lekki Toll gate incident where he discovered a hidden camera, angered many youths who felt slighted by his action-this dropped his popularity drastically. For some others many, he is still in the shadows of Tinubu, politically, as he has no base or structure to push any presidential aspiration. Whether he will be the beautiful bride of APC in 2023 is only what time can answer.

Rotimi Amaechi

If it is about government work-place experience, Rotimi Amaechi’s dossier is rich- a former two-time Speaker, two-time governor and current Minister of Transport. He was also the former chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum. For analysts, he is one of the stand-out performers in President Buhari’s cabinet and that has endeared him to many Nigerians. The 56-yearold, popularly called “Lion of Ubima,” is seen by as the least problematic southern politician that President Buhari can trust to succeed him. Considered as a friend to the northern political establishment, Amaechi, may not be enjoying the same huge followership and support he had while serving as governor in Rivers State. While his disposition is another issue that comes under radar among Nigerians, his supporters, however, believe that their principal has greatly worked on his personality especially after an alleged embarrassing leaked conversation involving him talking about his boss in a less than complimentary manner.

