2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello, Tinubu in tight race

…As APC picks most acceptable aspirant

The presidential primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had been scheduled to hold at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Sunday May 29, 2022, but it was postponed to Monday and Tuesday May 6 and 7, 2022 by the leaders of the party due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, who met with the APC governors on Tuesday May 31, 2022 urged them to allow him choose the presidential candidate of the party, who would be his successor if the party wins at the polls, invariably suggesting a consensus candidate for the ruling party.

This has since led to debates on where the pendulum would swing, which formed the basis of this piece as we look at the chances of the leading aspirants for the coveted office in the party.

Among these aspirants are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, former governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who doubles as the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Tinubu is said to be the most acceptable Southern candidate, while Yahaya Bello is leading the Northern aspirants.

Sources said that Yahaya Bello is highly favoured for the office and that he might be the man Mr. President is rooting for.

A member of the APC, Mr. Ikechukwu David said in an interview that the issue of who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is becoming clearer by the day, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the nation does not miss it this time around.

David opined that Nigeria needed a good leader to solve the issues confronting the nation such as insecurity, economic problem among others.

“Nigerians should sit tight now. Let us elect someone that is ready for the job rather than a charlatan. We need a youthful leader, who knows the game.

“We have wasted enough time, now the job has to be done urgently as we go to the polls next year,” he said.

The Aspirants:

Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is a leading aspirant for the coveted office that people say would turn things around in the country.

They stated that Yahaya Bello has shown enough interest in the job and that it is believed that he will perform if given the opportunity to steer the ship of the country at this material time.

Bello, a graduate of accounting from Northern Nigeria’s premier university, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria did rigorous campaigns that placed him above most of his contemporaries.

The 46-year-old politician once stated that he was running for the 2023 presidency to give backing to the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act that paved the way for young people to participate in the leadership of the country.

Most notable among the group of people working for ‘Bello for President Project’ are the state’s lawmakers elected on the platform of the governor’s party, APC.

Those supporting Yahaya Bello believe that he is young, vibrant and agile and as such will be able to rule the country with vigour and energy.

Bello’s expression of intent and nomination forms were purchased for him by the groups that believe in his ability and he was the first aspirant to pick the forms.

Bello’s supporters, mostly in their 30s and early 40s, argue that it is the turn of the North-central zone to produce the president and that Bello is better than others in the zone for the office.

His supporters recalled that the Northern Governors’ Forum chose him to head the forum’s security committee because of his achievements in the sector in Kogi. Apart from this, it is believed that Governor Yahaya Bello turned things around for better in Kogi State in the last few years and that this is a testimony to his ability to be a good president if given the opportunity to serve.



Yemi Osinbajo:

The nation’s Vice President is regarded as an astute public officer, who has done well since he got into office in 2015 and was re-elected with President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Many people believe that Osinbajo has the quality needed to be the nation’s president.

According to a former Chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr Sam Amadi, Prof. Osinbajo is eminently qualified above the other 30 personalities recently listed by a national newspaper.

According to him, “in normal situations, there should be a line of succession. Prof Osinbajo has the quality, and maybe what he needs to build more is the courage because Nigeria needs somebody who can speak up and intervene more often in crisis facing the people.

Osinbajo parades an intimidating credentials spanning a wide areas of human endeavours, especially in academics, administration, law, rights activism and mentoring.

He is from Ogun State, which has over the years, dating back to the pre-independence era being the source of quality leadership, professionalism and industry for Nigeria as a whole. He got into prominence as the commissioner for justice and attorney general of Lagos State in the administration of former governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Lagos State and has been the vice of President Buhari since 2015. But it is believed that Osinbajo does not have the required structure to carry the day if presented as the candidate of the APC.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is no doubt a top contender for the office of the Nigerian president under the APC.

The former Lagos State governor, who moved round the country after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari about his plan is seen as the main contender and an aspirant to beat for the office in the party.

Having worked for the successful merger of former opposition parties to form the APC, Tinubu is believed to have had an agreement with Buhari that he would be made the candidate of the party after the president must have served for two terms.

While some Nigerians believe that Tinubu has the capacity, others are saying that he is worn out and that he might not be able to cope with the demands of the office.

Tinubu’s spectacular rise to political limelight is unrivalled. He moved from being a senator in the aborted third republic to becoming governor in Lagos State for two terms. A crowd-puller, with knack for engaging and galvanising quality professionals for leadership and service, Tinubu is involved in a battle that could thrust him to the peak of his momentous political career. With a huge dose of resources that he has deployed to see to fruition of the political aspirations of many others, the national leader of the ruling party has a large followership that are willing to support and collaborate with him to achieve his ‘life-long ambition’ of becoming the president of the country.

However, there are fears that Tinubu has too many baggages that might affect his ambition, especially if he is presented as the candidate of the party.

Dave Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi is a top contender in the APC for the 2023 presidential ambition.

Speaking at a press briefing after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Umahi said his presidency will replicate his progressive efforts in Ebonyi at the national level.

He said that he intended to bring a business-like spirit into governance.

According to him, President Buhari responded to his interest by asking him to seek the support of the people.

He is seen as another top contender for the office from the South East.

But some people believe that Umahi did not move round as expected and that his candidature would be too weak for the party at the polls. But time will tell if Umahi would be preferred by his party for the polls.

Rochas Okorocha

Senator Anayo Rochas Okorocha is one of the oldest presidential contestants in the country.

Recall that in 2003, Okorocha went all over the country in search of votes on the platform of Action Alliance (AA).

After contesting and winning the Imo State governorship in 2011, Okorocha joined the merger process that led to the the APC.

Okorcoha, who currently represents Imo West in the Senate, is embattled within the APC and only time will tell if he would be preferred for the coveted office from the APC.

He is even battling with a case brought against by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegation of over N2 billion as Imo State Governor.

Ahmad Lawan

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan is among the longest serving members of the National Assembly. Lawan moved from being in the House of Representatives to the Senate, and he is from Yobe State. Whereas he is perceived as the aspirant of a section of the northern political establishment, he has made spirited efforts to shed light on his ambition. Many also rationalise his bid on his relationship with the executive arm of government, alleging that he is a stooge of President Muhammadu Buhari. His entrance into the race jolted many people, who did not expect a northerner to pick the form of the party, when it is expected that the candidate for the office from the party would come from the southern part.

Lawan prefers to play along instead of speaking, when the need to do so arises. Again, he has debunked the claim that he had turned the Senate to the rubberstamp of the executive.

There are strong allegation that Lawan is the candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari and the northern hegemony for the office.

Rotimi Amaechi

The immediate past minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi, is also regarded as the alter ego of President Buhari. The former speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and later governor of the state is among the governors of the PDP that defected to team up with like-minded people to form APC in 2013. Two years later, he became the Minister of Transportation under Buhari who won the 2015 presidential poll. Amaechi has, however, had a running battle with his estranged ally, Senator Magnus Abe, over the structure of the APC in Rivers.

However, the ex-governor is believed to have the prospect of picking the APC ticket as some party sources claimed the president prefers power shift to the South and with the possibility of fielding a Christian.

While many people believe that his campaign has not been as eventful as expected, he is believed to be operating silently and might spring a surprise at the primary.

Many people are however, saying that Amaechi is a joker and that he would just play a spoiler role for other serious aspirants in the party.

Some opinion leaders have however, blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for not coming out clean on the whole process and they have accused him of deceiving so many aspirants to pick up the presidential forms of the party, which sold for N100 million, “when he knew that he would call for consensus candidature.

But a Lagos-based politician, Olumide Johnson said that President Muhammadu Buhari was out to protect the interest of the north, adding that the party should get it right at the presidential primary if it wanted to remain in power after 2023.

