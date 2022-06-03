2023 Presidency: You are your own enemies – Shettima tells S’West

Former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, has insisted that, the Northern Nigeria is not the enemy working against the emergence of a President of South West extraction in 2023.

Shettima said there are some “Judas Iscariots” among the South West who are hell-bent on playing the spoiler game and scuttling the chances of the South to produce next president.

He spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, while introducing the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to delegates of the party in the state.

There have been agitations for zoning of the presidency to the South upon completion of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Some northern leaders and serving governors like Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Babagana Zulum of Borno states have openly thrown their weights behind emergence of Nigeria’s next president from the South.

Shettima, who is one of the promoters of Tinubu’s presidential ambition, expressed concern that some people from the South West region are working against a South West President.

According to him, the enemy of Southern Nigeria is often not Northern Nigeria, but men and women of its own stock, the Judas Iscariot of the Southern race who are ever ready to play second fiddle.

Shettima also knocked some presidential aspirants from Ogun State who said they could not garner more than 10 votes, maintaining that they would end up becoming spoilers.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole and a clergyman, Pastor Tunde Bakare, are the four APC presidential aspirants from the state.

Shettima in his remarks urged the South West to back Tinubu to pick the ruling party ticket, saying he remains the only man that could confront the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former Borno Governor also spoke on the role Tinubu played in President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence, saying without him, Buhari would not have won the party’s ticket in 2015.

