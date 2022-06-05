News

2023 PRESIDENCY: You’re traitors, Northern stakeholders tell El-Rufai, Ganduje, other northern governors

Barely 30 minutes after 10 northern governors wrote a recommendation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow Presidency to go South, Northern stakeholders have come out to dissociate themselves from such position.

According to them, the governors involved definitely do not represent the North but their selfish interests “and are ready to sacrifice the common good of the people of Nigeria for their ulterior motives.”

The APC Northern Governors Forum had, in a statement purportedly signed by 11 governors backed the South to produce the next president of Nigeria at a meeting on Saturday.

Members of the NGF include Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, Sule Abdullahi of Nasarawa State, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Solomon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Muhammad Inuwa of Gombe, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi and former Governor of Sokoto, Aliyu Wamako.

Chairman of the Northern Interests Coalition, Malam Umar Gazali, declared that people in the North had rejected the decision of the governors for betraying the north.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday night with a crowd of northern youths and stakeholders, Gazali accused the governors of conspiring against the North for their selfish interests.

He said the good people of the North would resist this selfish decision and expose the governors for who they are.

He said, “It has come to our notice the desperate activities of some Northern governors who, because of their selfish interests to emerge as Vice President, have decided to pressure President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse a Southern presidential candidate for the APC. This is a direct assault against Northern interests and these governors must be stopped fast.

“After power has been in the South that produced president for 14 years and Vice President for 11 years which is cumulatively 25 years. It is not only unjust but also unjustifiable that our governors will be conspiring against the North to lose power after only 8 years of the Buhari presidency.”

According to him, the governors have ganged up to pressure the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to endorse their self-centred agenda.

He added, “The only thing is that we advise the governors allegedly involved in this evil plot to desist immediately. The president must not only ignore them but refuse to be confused by these betrayers of the North.

“The eleven Northern Governors have betrayed the North for their selfish interests. We condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms and once again we urge the president to ignore them completely.

“This is not a mere allegation. The statement made by these eleven betrayers of Northern interests in this respect is in the public domain as released and signed by them today recommending to the president that the search for his successor be limited to the South. This is undemocratic and injurious to the interests of the North and must not be allowed to stand.”

 

