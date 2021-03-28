2023 presidency: Zoning principle take a hit

The recommendation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) committee on review of the 2019 general election, for an open contest for the party’s ticket in the 2023 presidential election continues to attract reactions. Will PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC) dump their gentlemanly agreement to rotate presidency between the north and South in 2023? ONYEKACHI EZE provides answers

If feelers from the two major political parties in the country, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are anything to go by, zoning of the presidential ticket between the North and the South and among the six geopolitical zones, will be jettisoned in the 2023 presidential election. Since the return of civil rule in Nigeria in 1999, only three geopolitical zones – South West, North West and South-South, have been able to produce presidents of the country.

The three other zones, South East, North East and North Central have been agitating that in the spirit of equity and fairness, they should be given special consideration in 2023. But the committee set up by the PDP to review its performance in the 2019 general election recommended against zoning.

The committee, which had Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as Chairman, said the ticket should be thrown open to every qualified Nigerian, notwithstanding where he or she comes from. Mohammed noted that,

“In line with certain unwritten conventions of the nation’s history, many people think that, for fairness and equity, the North East and South East geo-political zones that have had the shortest stints at the presidency, should be given special consideration, in choosing the presidential flagbearer of the party, for the 2023 elections.

“While we admit that this is a strong argument, we should not lose sight of the fact that Nigeria is endowed with many capable and very experienced leaders in every part of the country.

“Moreover, the exigencies of the moment demand that nothing should be compromised in choosing the leader, with the attributes to disentangle the country from the present quagmire.

“Therefore, we think that every Nigerian, from every part of the country, should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate, through a credible primary election; as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process, for the country.”

The APC is still prevaricating on zoning but the body language of some party leaders showed that the party’s ticket may not be zoned to any particular part of the country.

Though zoning is not in any of the parties’ constitution or manifesto, unlike in the still-born Third Republic, where it was adopted and included in the 1994 constitutional conference report, and accepted by the then Head of State, the late Gen. Sani Abacha, zoning or rotation of power was adopted in principle by the PDP.

The party implemented the policy in 2007 between North and South when Olusegun Obasanjo, a southerner, handed over to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, a northerner, as president. APC is yet to implement the policy. APC leaders are divided on the matter. While some northern members said there was no agreement on zoning, their southern counterparts said such exists.

The party’s pioneer National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in 2013, that APC has no zoning in its constitution.

This might be because the party was seeking for a candidate who would win election for it from the then ruling PDP. Since after the election however, and subsequent re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term, the issue has reverberated. Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, said there was a gentlemanly agreement, during the merger talks of the former political parties in 2013, that the presidency should rotate between north and south.

The Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) and a faction of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), were parties that formed the APC. Osoba, who said he was Chairman of the APC Constitutional Drafting Committee during the merger, said: “Part of the understanding in the case of rotation is a conventional understanding that the presidency will move between the north and the south.

That was the reason why we now allowed the chairman (of the party to come from the south). “I don’t want to use the word zon-ing because we definitely did not put zoning.

We know it may go in conflict with the Nigerian constitution, which says anyone who is a Nigerian, who has read up to school certificate, can contest, and at the age of 35, I think can contest for the presidency of the country.

“But there was a clear gentlemanly understanding that the northern part of the country will produce the president when we did the merger in 2013 and the chairman of the party will then come from the South.”

By 2023, the presidency would have been in the south for 13 years (Obasanjo’s eight years and Jonathan’s five years), and in the north, 11 years (Yar’Adua’s three years and Buhari’s eight years). Zone by zone distribution showed that South West had the presidency for eight years, South- South five and North West 11 years.

This informed the argument that the other three zones, particularly South East, should be considered for the presidency in 2023. Former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an apex Igbo socio- cultural organisation,

Chief John Nwodo, had said that the irreducible requirement for the South East to participate in the 2023 general election is for the two major political parties to zone their presidential candidates to the region, as was the case in 1999. According to him: “It was done in 1999 when the entire country assuaged the South West because of the event of June 12 1993

. “Because of this, the APP (All People’s Party) and the PDP ensured that their presidential candidates – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Olu Falae, came from the South West, and at the elections, Obasanjo of the PDP won.

“This deliberate policy from the two main political parties should therefore be extended to the South East zone too.” On January 6 this year, a group of Igbo leaders emerged from a meeting and demanded that all the political parties should zone their 2023 presidential ticket to the region, “in the interest of justice, equity and national unity.

To make good our demand and reciprocate such good faith, we have decided, as a geopolitical zone with a substantial presence in every part of the country, to give a block vote and throw our full weight behind any major political party, particularly the APC (All Progressives Congress) and PDP (Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that zones its presidential ticket to the South East in 2023 general election.” PDP has no reason to deny South East its presidential ticket in 2023.

This is because, since 1999, the zone has been voting for the PDP. Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, gave this as the reason when he defected from PDP to APC last year. Umahi said his defection was to protest what he called the PDP’s “injustice” to South East. Said the governor:

“Since 1999, the South East has supported the PDP. At a time, the five states were all PDP. One of the founding members of the PDP was from South East, the late former Vice President Dr Alex Ekwueme. “It is absurd that since 1999, going to 2023, the South East will never be considered to run for the presidency under the PDP. And this is my position and it will continue to be my position.

It had nothing to do with me or my ambition.” Ohanaeze had reacted to the Bala Mohammed’s committee recommendation, describing it as despicable and unconscionable for the party to breach the rotation principle between the north and south.

The National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement, noted that it was the turn of the south, particularly the South East, to produce the next president. Ogbonnia said in the statement: “For clarity purposes, both the South West and the South South had taken their turns in the persons of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan respectively.

It is rather very unpatriotic and a trifle on the sensibilities of Igbo for the committee to even suggest the rotation of the presidency to the North East in the first instance and open to every part of Nigeria as a major slight.

“It is disturbing that all the indignities, perceived and real, that the South East suffer in the current dispensation are the outcome of Igbo support to the PDP since 1999.

“It is on record that in 1999, Igbo were in hock with the PDP through which Chief Olusegun Obasanjo emerged President, same in 2003 and subsequent elections. “On the other hand, the Igbo had invested much political capital in the PDP, only to be betrayed by its apparent lack in principles.

The leadership of the PDP is advised to retract the comment made by Bala Mohammed and countermand the content of the obnoxious committee report in the interest of the party.” Though, the PDP committee has recommended an open contest by the six geopolitical zones, it is yet to be adopted by the party.

The National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said the National Working Committee (NWC) will study and analyse the “report meticulously and come up with a position that will be beneficial to the party.”

He also assured the people that the party will “work with think tanks, consultants and all critical stakeholders of our great party to enhance the new PDP narratives that will help address the yawning absence of leadership in the country.

“We will continue to build the party along the line of the recommendations with a view to cultivating wide support base with utmost urgency towards 2023.” The APC has not given any inkling to where it will pick its next presidential candidate, since President Muhammadu’s tenure will expire in 2023, and he will no longer be eligible for another term in office.

But the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT), who is from South West, is already campaigning for the ticket. Political analysts are of the opinion that even if the APC zones its ticket to the south, it will definitely be South East. Even though the party now shares the same number of states with the PDP, its strength lies more in the South West than in the South East.

At the moment, APC is in control of five out of six states in South West. The party scored a total of 2, 036, 450 votes in the region in 2019 presidential election, while it got a paltry 403, 968 votes in the South East in the same election.

Besides, the two states APC controls in the South East are by default, one through the court and the other by defection. Except Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who is latching on his present assignment as Chairman APC Mobilisation Committee for women, youth and People Living With Disability (PLWD) in the party’s ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise, to sell his candidature, the North Central seems not to be interested in the 2023 presidency. In an article titled: “2023: No political party should cede presidency to South East,” Frederick Nwabufo advised political parties to minimise ethnic contest in choosing their 2023 presidential candidate to avoid the mistakes of the 2015.

Nwabufo’s argument is that it was ethnic considerations that brought President Buhari to power in 2015, noting: “When leadership is robbed of progressive competition, competence is impaired. We will keep chasing the will-of-the-wisp of progress as a country for as long as the tribe of a citizen matters more than his antecedents, competence level and abilities.

“Turn-by-turn’ presidency will only yield ’turn-by-turn’ misery. Nepotism here thrives largely because a leader selected on the basis of where he represents generally seeks to protect the interest of that base he feels solidified his claim to power.

“It is the reason Buhari shows exceptional consideration for his ’political base’…and with the entitled perception that ‘it is our turn; the president is our brother,’ nepotism is systematised.

“No political party should cede 2023 presidential tickets to the South East on the basis of nothing but ‘ethnicity’.

The process should be competitive to allow the best minds to take charge of the country – even if candidates from the South East are specially considered. There should be less emphasis on ethnicity and more stress on competence, credentials, antecedents, and ability for leadership.”

Perhaps, this might have informed Bala Mohammed’s committee recommendation for an open contest.

The committee concludes that “the exigencies of the moment demand that nothing should be compromised in choosing the leader, with the attributes to disentangle the country from the present quagmire.”

