News

2023: President occupational accidents meets Kogi gov behind closed doors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday met the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, behind closed door. No official statement was released on the private meeting between the two leaders. Efforts to get Bello, who is also a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to talk to the press on his mission to the President was rebuffed as he hurried out of the Villa

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi pays tributes as NOUN’s VC is buried

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday paid glowing tribute as the former and pioneer Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Afolabi Ojo, was buried. Ojo, a Professor of Geography and indigene of Ado-Ekiti, died recently at the age of 90. Speaking at his burial procession held at the Saint Patrick’s […]
News

Again, Ortom writes Buhari over country’s worsening insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says Nigeria may slip into another civil war if…   Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has again written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening security situation in the country. Governor Ortom, in the letter he personally signed, warned that the activities of Fulani herdsmen if not properly checked […]
News

COVID-19: Delta imposes compulsory vaccination on workers

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

There was uneasy calm in Asaba, the Delta State capital yesterday as the state government ordered the state’s Primary Health  Care Development Agency (DSPHDA), to ensure that the over 45,000 workers on its payroll should undergo the ongoing vaccination against the 3rd wave of COVID- 19 pandemic.   Workers who returned from their weekend break […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica