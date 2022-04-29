2023: President occupational accidents meets Kogi gov behind closed doors

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday met the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, behind closed door. No official statement was released on the private meeting between the two leaders. Efforts to get Bello, who is also a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to talk to the press on his mission to the President was rebuffed as he hurried out of the Villa

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...