2023: President occupational accidents meets Kogi gov behind closed doors

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday met the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, behind closed door. No official statement was released on the private meeting between the two leaders. Efforts to get Bello, who is also a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to talk to the press on his mission to the President was rebuffed as he hurried out of the Villa
Related Articles
Fayemi pays tributes as NOUN’s VC is buried
The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday paid glowing tribute as the former and pioneer Vice-Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Afolabi Ojo, was buried. Ojo, a Professor of Geography and indigene of Ado-Ekiti, died recently at the age of 90. Speaking at his burial procession held at the Saint Patrick’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Again, Ortom writes Buhari over country’s worsening insecurity
*Says Nigeria may slip into another civil war if… Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has again written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening security situation in the country. Governor Ortom, in the letter he personally signed, warned that the activities of Fulani herdsmen if not properly checked […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Delta imposes compulsory vaccination on workers
There was uneasy calm in Asaba, the Delta State capital yesterday as the state government ordered the state’s Primary Health Care Development Agency (DSPHDA), to ensure that the over 45,000 workers on its payroll should undergo the ongoing vaccination against the 3rd wave of COVID- 19 pandemic. Workers who returned from their weekend break […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)