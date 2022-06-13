News Top Stories

2023: Presidential candidate dumps ticket over AAC leadership crisis

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Engr Yakubu Mohammed yesterday dumped the ticket of the party following the leadership crisis in the party.

This is coming following a court pronouncement that affirmed the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore as the authentic presidential candidate of the party.

 

Mohammed had in the primary election, scored 121 votes to defeat his opponent who scored 38 votes to emerge the candidate of the party. But speaking with reporters yesterday in Awka, Anambra State while on a campaign visit, Mohammed said that he cannot contest for the Presidency of the country when the party is in crisis.

 

According to Mohammed: “On June 8, the Africa Action Congress conducted our primary which I won.

 

“However, the intractable party infighting for the control of the party has seen the party embroiled in numerous court cases and I do not wish to get involved in these tussles.

 

“It is my fervent prayer that both factions would be able to bury their differences, and truly reconcile and unite for the greater benefit of the party, their many supporters and the nation.

 

They should support each other. “My abiding passion and commitment to the growth  and development of our dear country remain strong and unwavering.” Mohammed, however, did not say his next line of action but was optimistic that his name would be on the ballot on election day.

 

