2023: Presidential candidates scout for delegates

Presidential aspirants in the forthcoming national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are adopting methods, regarded out of convention, to win the party’s presidential ticket, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

When he met members of the National Assembly caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) early February, concerning his presidential ambition, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, told them that he is seeking the office on their behalf.

Anyim, a former President of the Senate said he was ‘reporting’ himself to them as members of his primary constituency, adding, “Each time I look back at my political history, I vividly remember that my National Assembly experience is still my best.

“Some time ago, I took a look at the political environment and said I should, on your behalf, seek the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023. “I cannot do it on my own, I cannot do it alone. But if you ask me to stop, I will stop where you ask me to and if you ask me to go ahead, ‘be bold and courageous’, that you are with me, whatever the obstacle on the way, I will go on.

“When I remember you are with me, I will be bold enough to continue. I have come out to ask you whether we can set out on this journey. If you advise otherwise, I will listen to you attentively. I am a party man. I am here to seek your advice, your guidance and your support as well as your partnership.” Since then other presidential aspirants have taken a queue.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal took it a step further by resuscitating hitherto forgotten groups, former state House of Assembly Speakers and former deputy governors, who are still members of PDP.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who met members of PDP board of trustees (BoT) in the cause of his consultations, told them they have the option of supporting his presidential ambition or they retire from politics together. “Your excellences, friends, brothers and sisters, we are now at a crucial moment in this country.

Many of you here, it is either we retire together or we move on together,” Atiku warned. Other PDP aspirants are falling over one another to woo statutory and nonstatutory organs of the party for support. Atiku has every reason to be worried. This may be his last chance of contesting the presidency. Already at 76, he is considered too old to be in the race.

He will be 80 in 2027 when there will be another presidential contest. This is the sixth time the former Vice President is aspiring to be Nigerian president. The consultation bug has caught up with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

When he eventually declared to contest, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with 14 APC governors on Sunday April 9. The next day, the party’s national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also met with them, about two months after he told President Muhammadu Buhari he wants to succeed them.

Osinbajo and Tinubu are competing with one another over who would sway the over 7, 800 APC delegates to his side. Apart from the governors, the duo has met separately with the APC National Assembly caucus. This is a new trend in the quest to secure the ticket for the main election. It does not foreclose their consultation with state chapters and other super delegates.

Tambuwal who met with PDP women leaders said he decided to consult them because he knows that they can influence not only themselves and their fellow women but their husbands and sons, to buy into his presidential ambition. That may be the reason the aspirants are going beyond those expected to vote at the presidential primary.

The PDP aspirants are divided sharply into two – the pro and anti-zoning. Incidentally, those who supported zoning or rotational presidency between the North and South, in 2015, and worked against the retention of the presidency in the South that eventually led to PDP’s loss in the presidential election, are now opposing zoning. As a matter of fact, Atiku, Tambuwal and former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki, left PDP for APC and worked against PDP in 2015.

They are however, championing anti-zoning of the presidency, while all aspirants from the South, including governors from the region, are in favour of zoning. The aspirants are further divided into consensus candidature and consensus based on equity and transparency groups.

Again, Tambuwal, Saraki, Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed, and a banker, Mohammed Hayatu- Deen, are championing consensus. Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike among those against it. Atiku however, said he is not against rotation of the presidency, because PDP has agreement on rotational presidency, but argued that the South has held presidential positions more than the North in the 16 years PDP was in control of the Federal Government.

“The many years of the PDP government, eight years and six months, all of them were from the South. Many of you were members of our government when all the PDP governors came in 2003 and said I should run and I said ‘no.’ We have agreed that power should remain in the Southwest, why should I?’

“Some of those governors that supported me, some of them went to jail, some of them were kicked out of their offices. So, you cannot come and try to imply that the PDP has not been following the zoning policy. So we should not be stampeded by the ruling party. They have a moral obligation which is inescapable.”

Tambuwal, on his part, said it does not matter where the next candidate of PDP comes from but “where can we find that Nigerian that can do the job? Where can we find that physician, that medical doctor that can prescribe and provide the requisite prescription and heal the ailment that is afflicting the patient? Who is that pilot that can pilot the aircraft to have a safe landing?

Who is that captain that can captain the ship and bring it to safety, no matter wherever he is coming from?” He also raised the issue of demography, and by inference, argued that the North has demographic advantage over the South.

The governor told former Speakers of State Houses of Assembly that while the November 6, 2021 recorded 220,000 votes, the Jos Federal Constituency bye-election of Plateau State, which is Jos a single constituency, produced close to 100, 000 votes.

“I’m giving you this analysis so that together, as leaders of our party who are working towards winning elections, not zoning, not winning tickets. Yes, we can share a ticket and everybody can take his piece and go to his zone. But you must plan to win the election. That’s the reality of it. “That is why after the election, I appealed to the PDP to look at these elections, and to study elections, and bye- elections, as we progress towards 2023.

“Now, this is for PDP. In the south, as of today, PDP is in eight government houses. APC is also in eight government houses, leaving one; Anambra. In the North, APC is in 14 government houses, PDP is in five government houses. And they have the President. “We must accept these realities as a party and work with these realities to win election. Win election first.

Don’t win zoning. Win the election and then we will come and share power, because the President and the Vice President cannot come from the same zone. They cannot even come from the same religion.

“In fact, Muslim-Muslim (ticket is) dead on arrival, in the current Nigeria situation. If you have both of them as Christian, you are dead on arrival. So you must balance the ticket and sit down. We cannot do what APC have done, especially this second term, because we believe in this country,” he said.

One of the presidential aspirants, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, a former President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Sam Ohuabunwa, and former PDP National Vice Chairman Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, are in support of zoning. Governors elected on the platform of the party from the South, also advised PDP leaders to respect the principle of zoning.

Ohuabunwa said “The party has a policy of zoning and we recommend that they do not change the goalposts in the middle of it.” Ozichukwu, who is a member of a committee set up by the PDP to decide the zoning that will produce the next presidential candidate of the part, on his part, said, drew the party’s attention to Article 7 (c) of the 2012 PDP amended Constitution, which says that the party should adhere “to the policy of the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principles of equity, fairness and justice.

“This in itself must reflect the geopolitical character of the region or zones (and at all levels,) to which it is slotted. The 2006 constitution, as amended, went further to establish a moral social order which will result in the spiritual regeneration of the nation and a strict code of conduct.

“It again went further to emphasize in Article 7 Section 2.c that in pursuance of the principles of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices and it shall be enforced by the appropriate executive Committee at all levels.”

The aspirants are adopting a consultation method, which is akin to town hall meetings used by political office holders in advanced democracies to woo delegates and voters, to support their ambition. This can be seen as a good omen and the development of the nation’s electoral process.

But except Obi, the former Anambra State governor, none of the aspirants were ready to address key issues affecting the country, in their various meetings with prospective delegates and party leaders. In advanced democracies, the debate has been what the aspirants would do if elected. But in Nigeria, the reverse is the case.

They will rather comfortably promote their individual prowess and their leaders, than the welfare of journalists. When he addressed the House of Representatives caucus of the APC, Tinubu declared himself most qualified to be Nigeria’s next president. The former Lagos State governor said he is the only one among the aspirants “who has been through the tutelage. I am the only one among them who has been consistent in one party.

They are not stable. Some of them are rolling stones. I have been through the National Assembly. “I am very proud of myself as a democrat because the essence of democracy is the assemblage of wise and prudent people. ”This is my lifelong ambition, which I discussed with President Muhammadu Buhari. I told the President that I want to step in his shoes and not step on his toes.”

Obi in his addressed members of PDP board of trustees (BoT), described as stellar performance, presents a gloomy situation of things in the country since APC formed the Federal Government. and how he would tackle the situation if elected president. The former Anambra governor however, warned of dire consequences if the country fails to elect a competent president in 2023.

Obi said such will spell doom for the country already heavily burdened by high levels of insecurity, poverty, worsening debt profile, high unemployment rate, drug abuse and so on. “The country you all are part of is collapsing before our very eyes and we cannot continue like this.

Today, Nigeria tops the list of fragile, failing states and ranks third on the list of most terrorized countries in the world. We have, since 2019, become the world poverty capital. “We now have an army of 50 million outof- school children, out of which about 60 per cent of them have not been to school at all. Nigeria is now the most stressful country to live in, according to the stress level index. “There is so much going wrong in our country today. Do we talk about our debt profile that has become very worrisome, especially if consider the amount spent in servicing these loans? What is more disheartening is that the loans were consumed rather than invested.

The high youth unemployment rate and drug abuse prevalence in the country are serious threats to our development and must be corrected with competent leadership in 2023,” Obi warned.

According to him, the 2023 election is not about his winning or losing, but about the future of Nigeria, but advised Nigerians to carefully investigate the background of those aspiring to lead the country.

“It is time we shun the rascality that has dominated our political space and focused on rescuing our society. It was a feat we achieved in Anambra State under my administration and it is a feat I am willing to replicate at the federal level, when given the chance. Let us, therefore, join hands to create a better country for ourselves and for our children,” Obi advised.

