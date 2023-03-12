2023 presidential election, embarrassment to Nigeria –Igbo elders

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum said the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections failed all major indices of free, fair and credible elections, and therefore a great embarrassment to Nigeria. The forum also disowned one Ambassador Tony Chiemelu Obizoba, who was credited to have said that Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was not destined be president of Nigeria in 2023. Ambassador Obizoba claimed to be the Director- General (Implementation and Strategic Planning) of the Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo General Assembly Worldwide.

In a joint statement by Ohanaeze representative, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and Secretary of Igbo Elders, Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, the forum said Ohaneze General Assembly does not have such name, nor does Ohanaeze Worldwide have any officer or a committee with designation of directorgeneral. “Second, the General Assembly of the Ohanaeze has neither met nor mandated any so called committee to speak for it, as the Ohanaeze Worldwide has a National Publicity Secretary and spokesman, Dr Alex Ogbonnia.

“Third, Ohanaeze Worldwide is still mourning our President General and great son of Nigeria, Ambassador (Prof.) George Obiozor, who joined his ancestors recently, as it has no time to waste on reckless and insidious remarks credited to a faceless and self-styled Ambassador Obizoba, who could not be identified as a member of Ohanaeze worldwide,” the forum added. It described the statement credited to Obizoba as “fallacious, outrageous, insipid, reckless, irresponsible, and unacceptable to Ndigbo in general and the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum in particular.”

The forum maintained that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to meet up the standards it sets for itself, stating that the February 25 presidential election was a charade, adding that “no reputable and credible organisation as the Ohanaeze Worldwide would rush to congratulate any person thrown up by such fraudulent, deceitful, unpatriotic and heinous day light robbery euphemistically called election. “The election was characterised by late arrival of voting materials and polling agents in various parts of the country; disenfranchisement of millions of eligible voters, naked intimidation of party agents at various collation centres in Lagos, Rivers, Edo and other parts of the country; failure to upload the presidential results from the polling booths, yet it selectively uploaded the Senate and House of Representatives results of the same election as provided in the 2022 new Electoral Act, among other INEC fraudulent violations and double standards.” According to the Igbo elders, if there was any person to be congratulated in that election, “it is Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Datti Ahmed of the Labour Party, who have taken the world by storm by winning in many states of the federation, including Abuja and Lagos State, the bastion of All Progressive Congress (APC). “Mr. Obi is the only candidate that scored above 25 per cent in FCT, Abuja as stipulated in the New Electoral Act, and, therefore, does not merit the hatchet job and naked charade of ‘Ambassador’ Chiemelu Obizoba, who strived woefully to impress his paid masters. “Mr. Peter Obi has told the world that he is prepared to prove to the court and the world at large that he won the presidential election of February 25, 2023 and is poised to reclaim his stolen mandate. “The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, in liaison with the Ohanaeze worldwide, clearly identifies with Mr. Peter Obi, as we enjoin other progressive Nigerians and credible institutions to give him necessary support for evolution of a new and functional Nigeria that all of us will be proud to call a home. “Mr Obi and Senator Ahmed have performed so well by winning elections in different parts of the country, thereby facilitating the unification of Nigeria, and deserve the commendation of every progressive Nigerian; hence the reckless vituperation of Mr Obizoba should be discarded and cast into the dust bin.”

