2023 Presidential Election Most Controversial In History – Obi

…..Says Nigerians robbed by the institutions, leaders

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said that the February 25 presidential election would go down as one of the most controversial elections ever conducted in Nigeria.

Obi who spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday said he regretted that the Nigerian people were robbed by the institutions and leaders whom they trusted, but appealed to them to be peaceful and law abiding.

The candidate who said he won the presidential election, stated that the conduct of the presidential election deviated from the electoral rules and guidelines, as the candidates were promised.

Obi said the election did not meet the minimum criteria of a free, transparent, credible and fair election devoid of voter intimidation and suppression, and late commencement of voting in some specific states, but assured that he would use all available legal and peaceful procedures to reclaim his mandate.

“Datti Baba-Ahmed and I remain absolutely undaunted and deeply committed to this project of a new Nigeria that will be built on honesty, transparency, fairness, justice and equity,” Obi stated.

He added that the process through which people were elected to office is as important (if not more important) than what they do thereafter with the office and authority.

According to him, “If we seek to be called Your Excellency, then the process through which we are elected should also be excellent or sufficiently credible to generate the required confidence and moral authority to govern and lead.

“As you all know, the destruction of a society can be a gradual or sudden process through acts such as deliberate refusal to obey the rule of law and via the suppression of the will of the people.”

He urged LP supporters not to be discouraged but to continue to campaign and vote for the party in March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“Please do not despair at a time when we can still achieve massive victories in the forthcoming elections on the 11th March 2023,” he appealed.

Obi commended the commitment and resilience of Nigerians for participating in the February 25 elections, “even in the face of unwarranted and barbaric attacks is a testimony that a new Nigeria is indeed possible.

“We continue to pray for the repose of the souls of all Nigerians killed during the campaigns and for those that were violently attacked, we pray for their quick recovery.

“We reiterate our total condemnation of such attacks and continue to demand that security agencies stop further attacks and bring perpetrators to book.”
