2023 Presidential election: No cabal is bigger than will of the people –Labour Party chieftain

A chieftain of Labour Party Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi in this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, spoke on why the masses want to vote LP candidate, Peter Obi, the political consciousness of Nigerians towards 2023 general election, lessons from Osun State governorship election, the need to say no to vote buying and more. Excerpts…

Labour Party appears to be gaining more members every day in Edo State, what is the secret?

Yes Labour Party is gaining more ground on a daily basis in Nigeria; the reason is that all plans required for us to have a huge success are intact and we are pursuing them vigorously. We are also working very hard to ensure that the statement that has been made positively about Labour Party is achieved at the end of the day. A party that is set to take over the administration of this country cannot be playing by now; we have quite a number of groups who have openly declared selflessly to work for the party without asking for anything in return. Committees are currently being set up all over the Federation, in Europe, Asia, America and across the globe to ensure that this dream of Labour Party taking over Aso Villa in 2023 is actualised.

Labour Party seems to rely on social media… as a politician do you think that will translate to votes?

Well it depends on your perception of it. We are not banking on social media to win elections, but to some extent it is doing a good sensitisation job on the elite class. The Nation Working Committee (NWC) is currently working on a plan to call a World Press Conference, were they would make a policy statement and talk to the entire nation on the mission and vision of Labour Party for Nigeria. Town hall meetings will also be called at state levels to look at the ideas that have been brought to the table and look at chances of actualising them.

APC and PDP are the two traditional parties in Nigeria, wresting power from them might be a herculean task considering the role money play in Nigerian politics. What is your take on this?

First of all, let me just say that it is a wrong opinion to say that APC and PDP have the kind of stamina you described now in the current circumstances. Very clearly, the key has been taken from them because you can’t place something on nothing and you want it to stand. Whatever they have done in the past, they were placing things on top of nothing and so what the masses wanted from them is not what we are seeing now. The structure APC and PDP are looking at is not the kind of structure we are looking at. We in Labour Party are looking at human structures that have been built all over the places. So, I can assure you that whatever will take for Labour Party to take power, Nigerians will do it. Look, we are not wresting it, we are simply taken it. It is also very clear that those parties have disappointed the entire nation. We don’t need to say so much about that; of course the evidence is written all over the faces of Nigerians that are alive today. The first thing is that when a government is established, principally it should ensure that security of the people is provided. Now would you tell me that Nigerians are secure? The answer is ‘CAPITAL NO’. So it’s not for Labour Party to tell anybody out there what the problem is. The business community has crumbled, because dollars have gone to the rooftop, and so many other things. So for APC and PDP, their internal problems have incapacitated them so they cannot even engage in a fight. APC and PDP have proven to Nigerians that they have nothing to offer. It is the law of nature that is working against them. In Edo State now, the PDP is in total shambles, so also in other states. APC too is facing the same problem; they know that their time in Aso Villa is up because they are the ones that provided the government in power that has caused untold hardship and sufferings for the entire nation. We don’t need to tell Nigerians about that, we all know that it is their bad leadership style that has brought this heavy yoke on us. So, from what is before everybody, APC has nothing more to tell Nigerians. They can’t even campaign. The system needs a complete change and it is only Peter Obi of Labour Party that can give us that real change that will take Nigeria back to her glorious days where Christians and Muslims can be together without discrimination.

How does Labour Party intend to break this barrier of vote buying in Nigerian political system especially with Peter Obi who is known for prudency?

Well if going by what we have suffered in this country, the voters have still not learned their lessons and they still want to indulge in taking money and selling their future and of their children, that will be their greatest. If our people continue to dwell on money, then I think they are not ready for good life. Everybody in this country has learn that it’s not issue of money, so we are convinced that when the time comes nobody is going to be asking you for money, but of course if you bring money to it, they will take it and vote intelligently for the man of their choice.

Are you saying that Labour Party will not give money to voters?

Labour Party does not have any money to give to anybody to be convinced of what is happening in Nigeria today. So people are now generally convinced that the money you get from selling your right cannot last you for the four years these people will be in power; so I can assure you that those who will be voting for Obi are not voting because of money. They want a better Nigeria for themselves and their children, so the issue of money should not arise. Nigeria is heading for extinction and disintegration, so it is our collective responsibility to do something to stop this impending doom.

Obi does not belong to the cabal in Nigeria, how does he intend to battle them?

No cabal can be more than the will of the people. We know that the cabal is there, but we have a greater will than the powers of a cabal. The will of the people is driving the process. So no cabal can stay on the way on the people when they have decided. Nigerians will put the cabal behind with their PVCs to save Nigeria from dying a natural death. In the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s it was ‘Ghana must go’ but today go to Ghana and other African countries and see the kind of inhuman treatment being meted to Nigerians all because of bad leadership. We have become a laughing stock. Nigerians must rise up now and take the bull by the horns rather than remain slaves in their land.

