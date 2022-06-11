2023 presidential elections: Atiku will unite, heal Nigeria, says Imansuangbon

Kenneth Imansuangbon, a four-time governorship aspirant in Edo State is a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a national delegate, a leader in the state. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he speaks extensively on the 2023 general elections and why the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, should be voted in as president to succeed Muhammadu Buhari. Excerpts…

What is your take on the former Vice president Atiku Abubakar’s emergence as PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election?

In my personal opinion, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar is a resilient politician sent to Nigeria by God. His victory at the PDP presidential primaries is the victory of every right thinking Nigerian. Look, you don’t need a prophet to tell you that God Almighty has brought a detribalised Nigerian that has answers to our problems. No matter the view some people have about him, Atiku Abubakar, is the person that has the capacity to unite Nigerians and also heal the deep disease of tribal division that is almost tearing our country apart.

APC took over power from PDP in 2015, is there a possibility of PDP regaining their lost position putting into consideration incumbency factor?

Good question. Now was there no incumbency factor when APC came and muscled PDP out of Aso Rock? Nigerians have tested APC government and they have seen the difference; so in the 2023 general election, Nigerians across board will join hands to vote out APC. We need someone that has the interest of Nigerians at heart, we need someone that won’t be a sectional president, we need someone that is an employer of labour, we need someone that can put an end to insurgency in Nigeria, we need someone that has a wider reach across the six geo-political zones. We need someone that can stand before the international community and the world, a president that will do things that will redeem Nigeria’s already battered image abroad. More so, Nigeria’s needs a president with a high reputation, a sound president. As you know Atiku Abubakar is an educationist, he knows the plight of Nigerian students, he will give top priority to education, health and security.

Do you see Atiku, as someone that will unite Nigeria irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliations?

Yes, Atiku will not only unite Nigerians, he will also heal our wounds. We have suffered terribly for too long, and the coming of Atiku is the coming of freedom for all Nigerians no matter your tribe and region. Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot solve the problem of Nigeria, APC has failed us, we must move forward, crime and criminality have become daily meal in Nigeria, it is only Atiku that can take Nigeria to the promised land of our dream.

Now that it is Atiku for PDP, Obi for Labour Party and Tinubu for APC, what is your advice to the electorate?

I want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerian voters not to sell their future, they shouldn’t be deceived by promises, APC has nothing to offer the country. PDP has a presidential candidate with an impressive array of ideas and suggestions for rebuilding Nigeria from educational, economic, and social collapse over the years. Nigeria is in worse shape compared to other countries. As serious as our problems are, we need a desirable longevity as one indivisible entity; we must as a matter of importance elect a man that is endowed with unparalleled wisdom to overcome. Atiku has shown that leadership quality since 1999. Finally, I urge our electorate to prioritise competence and integrity in their choice of candidate. Atiku Abubakar is the only person that has what it takes to rescue Nigeria.

