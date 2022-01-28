2023 presidential interest: Kalu’s lawyer seeks out-of-court settlement

Following the suit filed by Comrade Aliyu Ladan and Lawan Abdullahi before a Bauchi State High Court, with number BA/331/2021, against a former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for his inability to declare his interest to contest for the president of Nigeria in 2023, counsel to Kalu, Mukthar Abubakar Usman, has appealed to the judge to allow the two parties to settle on the matter out of court. Accordingly, the counsel to the plaintiff, Auwal Ibrahim, also accepted the request and agreed to resolve the case out of court and looked for a suitable date for the next sitting.

The two lawyers made their position on behalf of their respective clients yesterday during court proceedings at Bauchi State High Court number three. In his ruling, after representing the case for the second hearing by the Court registrar, Justice Mohammed A Sambo said since the two parties have unanimously agreed to resolve the case outside the court, the case is hereby adjourned; next hearing was fixed on February, 27, 2023. Addressing a press conference in Bauchi yesterday, Usman who, after consulting with the counsel to the plaintiffs, spoke with newsmen shortly after the hearing said that his client, Uzor Kalu pleaded with the court for more time to enable him to settle the case out of court.

“What happened today is that the matter came up for the second time for hearing of the originating summons, which was for interpretation of an agreement purportedly entered into by the plaintiffs and the defendant which is to the effect that the defendant had purportedly agreed to contest for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

“They came in order to get the order of the court compelling him to contest for the office of the president. So, today we announced to the court that the defendant proposed for the settlement of the matter out of court and the court agreed with us to take a date for us to be able to sit down and see if we can settle the matter amicably and we have been given 17th of February, 2022 for a report of settlement,” he said. Meanwhile, counsel to the plaintiffs, Ibrahim, said that his client is prepared for settlement out of court if the defendant would declare his interest to contest for the president of the country. “The bone of contention is basically based on the agreement or understanding our client has with the defendant, that is Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, which he has not yet fulfilled.”

Corroborating, the plaintiffs, Comrade Aliyu Ladan and Lawan Abdullahi, alleged that only Kalu can rescue Nigeria as the country is deep in suffering and only a strategic thinker like Kalu can rescue the country. They said: “We know his capacity to change the scenario, his capacity to change things from negative to positive. He has done it in Abia State, despite its challenges Kalu turned the people of Abia into good persons in Nigeria, because of his laudable achievements and leadership capacity; we have entered in to agreement with him 2nd February 2021 that he will contest for president, but he is reluctant to declare his interest.

“Kalu is a person with all the capacity and capability to change the narratives of a nation, he is a man of purpose and foresight, a mentor to many citizens, a dynamic Nigerian, an advocate of justice, a revolutionary politician, aconsumate administrator, master strategist, he is a blessing not only to Igbo but the entire Nigerians. “We are in court because we want the court to respect our agreement: for contesting as president of Nigeria. We want the court to compel Kalu to declare his interest to run in the 2023 general election as a presidential candidate, under the platform of APC or anyother party. We want the court to direct Kalu to commence preparation and put all the necessary machinery in place for the purpose of contesting as presidential candidate.”

