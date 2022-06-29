News Top Stories

2023 Presidential Poll: AA moves to halt Tinubu, APC’s ambition

A political party, the Action Alliance (AA) yesterday asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from including the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the ballot paper for the2023presidentialelection.

 

The opposition party also asked the court for another order restraining INEC from accepting the name of the APC candidate for the election, Bola Tinubu, on the presidential ballot paper.

 

The plaintiff predicated its request on the claim that the APC and Tinubu are not qualified to participate in the election on alleged forgery committed by the latter in 1999. The plaintiff through its counsel, Ukpai Ukairo, alleged that Tinubu forged the Universityof Chicagocertificate he submitted in 1999 in aidof his qualification forthe 1999 Lagos State governorship election he won. Cited as defendants in the suit are INEC, APC and Tinubu.

 

In a 16-paragraph statement on oath deposed by one Kalu Agu, the plaintiff averred that: “The 3rd defendant is a person who is not qualified for election to the office of President of Nigeria on the grounds of alleged forgery.”

 

According to the deponent, the third defendant provided false information and attached forged documents in the Form CF 001 he submitted to INEC in 1999 in aidof his qualification forthe governorship poll.

 

Thedeponentaverredthat  the claim by Tinubu that he possesses Bachelor of Science degrees in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Chicago and Chicago State University in 1976 and 1979 respectively were false.

 

“The third defendant knew he did not possess all the educationalqualificationshelisted in the said INEC form,” Agu added.

 

The deponent further averred that the matter of false information by Tinubu was once reported to the Inspector-General of Police and Lagos State House of Assembly, wherein the latter set up a committee which in its report at page 2 said that: “The Governor of Lagos State stated his evidence by admitting full responsibility for some of the needless errors being pinpointed in recent publications and which formedthebasisof theallegations against him.”

 

However, AA contends that arising from the above the3rddefendantisnotqualifiedforelectiontotheofficeof President of Nigeria. The party therefore prayed the court to declare that the 3rddefendant’s claim thatheattendedGovernment College, Ibadan and the University of Chicago on his INEC Form CF 001 in 1999 which he presented to INEC is false.

 

It also urged the court to further declare that the alleged false information on Tinubu’s INEC Form CF 001 about his BSc degree in Economics from the University of Chicago “is a forged certificate”.

 

 

