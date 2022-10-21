2023 Presidential Poll: I’ll suspend governance to face politics -Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Friday said the presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hence forth be his primary assignment, while governance will take a secondary stage in order to ensure that the party emerge victorious in the forthcoming election.

Obaseki made the promise in Benin, at the official inauguration of the PDP presidential campaign team.

“As from today, governance will take back seat while campaign will take front seat until Atiku emerge victorious,” Obaseki declared.

Obaseki, who described Edo as the home of PDP, urged members to join hands with Atiku Abubakar to rescue the country.

He said: “By the grace of God PDP will rescue this great country, Atiku is coming to salvage the country.”

