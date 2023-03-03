2023 presidential poll most controversial in history –Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Saturday’s presidential poll, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, rejected the results of the election, saying: “It will go down as one of the most controversial elections ever conducted in Nigeria”.

Obi, who came third in the polls won by the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, promised to challenge the outcome of the exercise he claimed “did not meet the minimum standard expected of a free, transparent, credible fair election” in court.

He claimed the conduct of the election and results were “programmed” but promised that the party would “explore all legal and peaceful options to recall our mandate”. Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the ex-Anambra State governor, who insisted that he won the polls, regretted that Nigerians were “robbed”.

He said: “The election that we just witnessed has been conducted and results announced as programmed. It is a clear violation of the electoral rules and guidelines as we were promised. This election did not meet the minimum standard expected of a free, transparent, credible fair election. It will go down as one of the most controversial elections ever conducted in Nigeria. “The good and hardworking people of Nigeria have again been robbed by our supposed leaders whom they trusted.

“However, very humbly, I must appeal to all Nigerians to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and conduct themselves in the most responsible manner.” Obi added: “Datti and I, and indeed all of us, this is not the end but the beginning of the journey for the birth of a new Nigeria. “Datti Baba-Ahmed and I remain undaunted and com mitted to the project of a new Nigeria that will be built on honesty, transparency, fairness, justice, and equity.”

He said the conduct of the election deviated from the electoral rules and guidelines, as the candidates were promised. Obi said the election did not meet the minimum criteria of a free, transparent, credible and fair election devoid of voter intimidation and suppression, and late commencement of voting in some states, but promised that he would use all available legal and peaceful procedures to reclaim his mandate.

“Datti Baba-Ahmed and I remain absolutely undaunted and deeply committed to this project of a new Nigeria that will be built on honesty, transparency, fairness, justice and equity,” Obi stated. He added that the process through which people were elected to office is as important (if not more important) than what they do thereafter with the office and authority.

He urged LP supporters not to be discouraged but to continue to campaign and vote for the party in the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections. He said: “I assure the good people of Nigeria that we will explore all legal and peaceful options to recall our mandate.

“We won the election, and we will prove it to Nigerians. “Please do not despair at a time when we can still achieve massive victories in the forthcoming elections on March 11.” Obi commended the commitment and resilience of Nigerians for participating in the election, “even in the face of unwarranted and barbaric attacks is a testimony that a new Nigeria is indeed possible”.

He added: “We continue to pray for the repose of the souls of all Nigerians killed during the campaigns and for those that were violently attacked, we pray for their quick recovery. “We reiterate our total condemnation of such attacks and continue to demand that security agencies stop further attacks and bring perpetrators to book.”

