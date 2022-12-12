2023 Presidential Poll: Personalities to watch

Buhari, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi top list of Nigerians who’ll shape 2023 presidential election

From President Muhamadu Buhari to the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the frontrunners in the presidential race and the nation’s former leaders, FELIX NWANERI reports on personalities to watch in the 2023 presidential election

Nigerians will be going to the polls in February next year to elect leaders, who will steer the ship of state at the various levels of governance for another four years.

The elections are billed to commence with the presidential and National Assembly polls on February 25, while the governorship and states Assembly will hold on March 11. Already, the campaigns for the 2023 presidential election is getting intense by the day as the 18 candidates criss-cross the length and breadth of the country, canvassing for votes.

About 95 million voters are expected to elect the next president but despite the fact that democracy grants the people the liberty to choose their leaders, there are individuals, who shape the voting pattern.

Whether they are on the ballot or not, these political actors to an extent, determine who gets what, when and how. New Telegraph x-rays some of these personalities who will play a major role in influencing the voting pattern during the presidential election and consequently determine its outcome.

Muhammadu Buhari

The incumbent president will not be on the ballot for the 2023 presidential election but there is no doubt that he will play a major role in determining its outcome. Buhari is the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Against this backdrop, he is expected to mobilise not only members of the party but his teeming supporters across the country for the standard bearer of the ruling party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The President enjoys what many has described as cult-followership in the North, which perhaps explains why he made history in the 2015 presidential election with his defeat of an incumbent president (Goodluck Jonathnan).

That was the first time such will happen in Nigeria’s political history. He thereby became Nigeria’s second former military ruler after Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to return to the presidency through the ballot. While there is no doubt that Buhari is still admired by many, especially in the North, it is clear that his popularity rating has really gone down over his administration’s inability to turn things around.

Buhari made several promises, which revolve around three key issues – fight against corruption, insecurity and the economy, which he said, will bring positive changes in the lives of Nigerians within two years. But more than seven years down the line, there is no doubt that the discontent in the polity that compelled most Nigerians to seek for a new beginning in 2015 is yet to be addressed.

The fear against this backdrop is that Tinubu would be swimming against the tide in the February 25, 2023 presidential election although the leadership of the APC and Tinubu’s camp are of the view that the ruling party has done enough win the poll.

Atiku Abubakar

The former vice president, who is the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has made several attempts in the past to occupy the country’s number one position.

Atiku emerged the candidate of the PDP for the 2023 presidential election after he polled 371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who had 237 votes in the party’s presidential primary held on May 28.

Going into the election, the former vice president would be banking on the political structure he built right from his days in the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), a political movement pioneered by aonetime Chief of Staff Supreme Headquarters), late General Shehu Musa Yar’adua.

The group accounted for Yar’adua’s impressive performance across the country during the 1992 presidential primaries of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the aborted Third Republic.

It was also claimed that the PDM structure was instrumental to the emergence of the late Chief MKO Abiola as the flag bearer of the party in the 1993 presidential election. It was later to play active roles in the transition programmes of the subsequent regimes of late Generals Sani Abacha and Abubakar Abdulsalami, especially in 1999, when it was in the forefront in the emergence of Obasanjo as the PDP presidential candidate.

Bola Tinubu

The APC presidential candidate is one politician many have come to love or hate. Blessed with uncanny ability to identify political as well as electoral assets, there is no doubt that the former governor of Lagos State (1999-2007) played a major role in the emergence of Buhari as president in 2015. Tinubu was the arrow head of Buhari’s campaign in the South-West.

He was in the forefront of the Buhari campaign and traversed the length and breadth of the country to canvass for votes for the former military ruler, particularly in the South- West, where he holds sway politically. Many also said that he was one of the major financiers of the APC presidential project then. Tinubu’s dream of flying the flag of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election materialized on June 8, when he defeated 13 other aspirants in a keenly contested primary election.

The former governor of Lagos State, polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival, a former governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who had 316 votes. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo placed a distant third with 235 votes, while the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan polled 152 votes to take the fourth position.

To many analysts, Tinubu’s influence is beyond Lagos, as the political dynasty he set up when he was the governor of Lagos State has spread to other south western states of Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti.

There is hardly any political office holder in these states whose loyalty is not to the APC presidential candidate. Unlike others, the Tinubu political dynasty is not limited to members of his family. It has politicians from across the states of the South-West and even beyond.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The former governor of Kano State is the flag bearer of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). As the sole presidential aspirant of the party, he was elected through a voice vote. This is the first time Kwankwaso will be on the ballot for a presidential election but he has made attempts in the past.

He contested the APC presidential primary election in 2014 as well as that of the PDP in 2018 but failed to pick the tickets of the respective parties for the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. A consummate politician, 65-yearold Kwankwaso represented Madobi Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives and served as deputy speaker during the aborted Third Republic.

He was governor of Kano State for eight years (1999-2003 and 2011-2015) in the current Fourth Republic. He was first elected in 1999 on the platform of the PDP, but lost re-election bid in 2003 to Ibrahim Shekarau of the then All Peoples Party (APP). He was, however, in July of the same year appointed as Minister of Defence by then President Olusegun Obasanjo. He made another unsuccessful attempt to return to power as governor in 2007.

He was appointed as Presidential Special Envoy to Somalia and Darfur by Obasanjo after the polls.

However, luck smiled on him in 2011 as he returned to the Kano government house. After serving out his second term in 2015, he won election into the Senate, and represented Kano Central Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019. Kwankwaso leads what perhaps could be described as the largest political movement in Northern Nigeria – Kwankwasiya Movement.

Peter Obi

The former governor of Anambra State was among the frontrunners for the PDP presidential ticket of the PDP but he shocked most party faithful, when he announced his withdrawal from the contest and resignation from the party few days to the shadow poll. He later opted for Labour Party (LP) and emerged as its candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The ex-governor, who was the PDP’s vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election, polled 96 out of the 97 votes cast at the LP’s presidential primary election. One vote was voided.

It was a smooth sail for Obi during the party’s convention and presidential primary in Asaba, Delta State as Prof. Pat Utomi and other aspirants withdrew from the race and collapsed their structures for him.

Obi’s emergence as LP’s presidential flag bearer has turned the party to a movement and for the first time since 1999, when Nigeria returned to democratic rule, the 2023 presidential election is likely to be more than a twohorse race as his candidacy has altered the political calculation for the 2023 presidential poll.

Given the massive mobilization by the youth and others who want a break from the past, some are already envisaging a run-off. The belief is that there may not be a clear after first balloting.

Olusegun Obasanjo

The former president is one man who understands the country’s politics. His ascendancy and continued national relevance is partly explained by this deep knowledge of the Nigerian society. This explains why the former military and civilian leader remains one of the most sought after politicians among his peers.

Since he left office in 2007 and retired to his Abeokuta Hill Top Mansion, the place has remained a Mecca of some sort. From the North to the South, members of the political class pay regular visit to consult him on issues of national concern.

It is on record that the former president single-handedly picked late Umaru Yar‘Adua and Jonathan as presidential and vice presidential candidfates of the PDP in 2007 even when the duo never showed interest for the respective positions.

Despite the attendant hues and cries, Obasanjo had his way and both succeeded him. However, Jonathan, who succeeded Yar’Adua made a political blunder, when he felt he could do without his benefactor (Obasanjo). The ensuing battle, no doubt, led to his ouster in the 2015 elections.

Also, to say that Obasanjo’s action and consequent endorsement of Buhari contributed to PDP’s loss in the 2015 presidential election would be understatement.

Although some analysts are of the view that the former president has lost political relevance, not only in his native South-West, but across the country, there is no doubt that ignoring Obasanjo comes with a cost given his intimidating political profile. He presently holds the record of Nigeria’s longest serving leader – 11 years (military – 1976 to 1999 and civilian – 1999 to 2007) and has foot soldiers across the country.

The former president is yet to officially endorse any of the presidential candidates but he is not one who plays games about his positions on national issues and the fact remains that many will surely go wherever Obasanjo goes to.

Goodluck Jonathan

Ordinarily, the expectation is that the former president will throw his weight for the presidential candidate of the PDP given the fact that it was the platform through which he rose to power. However, this might not be the case as the former president has not really shown interest in PDP’s activities ahead of the 2023 elections.

Even pleas for him to intervene on the crisis rocking the party seem to have fallen on deaf ears. Jonathan still enjoys some measure of goodwill across the country, especially in his native South-South as well as the South-East and the belief in some political quarters is that Atiku will leverage on that.

With the election still about two months away and politics being a game of the possible in which nothing is foreclosed, there is no doubt that any of the presidential candidates, who gets Jonathan’s endorsement will leverage on his goodwill and followership.

Ibrahim Babangida

The former Military President has quit active politics, but his Hilltop Mansion in Minna, Niger State still remains a Mecca of sort for politicians,

As a prominent member of the club of retired Generals and a key voice in Northern politics, Babangida’s political influence cannot be ignored as whoever he supports during elections usually leverage on the goodwill he has across the country.

This, perhaps, explains why the presidential candidates of the various parties have continued to struggle to get his endorsement ahead of the polls.

While he is yet to make a public declaration on his choice for the 2023 presidency, one thing is certain: He believes that the older generation should take a bow, so that the younger generation can take over the leadership of the country.

Theophilus Danjuma

The former Chief of Army Staff remains one of Nigeria’s unsung heroes. A soldier to the core, Danjuma’s selfeffacing attributes as a leader endeared him to his colleagues and explained his meteoric rise through the ranks to the enviable position of Army chief. But, unlike most of his colleagues, he had little interest in seeking political appointment after retiring from the military.

He was so much sought after that he was appointed into boards of so many blue-chip companies because he is not only respected, but as a result of his closeness to the corridors of power, which the firms believe can give them access to powers as well as help increase their profit margin. Though Danjuma has never ran for office after leaving the military, he opted to remain a kingmaker and was one of those that made it possible for Obasanjo to win the 1999 presidential election.

Besides supporting Obasanjo, he served in his government as Defence Minister.

However, his insistence on rules, forced him to sever ties with the man he helped brought to power. Not many would have contemplated that given pecuniary benefits that come with the office he occupied. Danjuma’s disagreement with Obasanjo stemmed from his belief that the latter was becoming dictatorial and most importantly, the then rumoured third term plot.

But, leaving government did not deter the Takum born army general from expressing his views on critical national issues.

Abdusalami Abubakar

Apart from Generals Babangida and Danjuma, another former head of state, who will play a crucial role in 2023 general election is General Abdulsalami Abubakar. He is currently the Chairman of National Peace Committee.

He is expected to join forces with other eminent Nigerians, who are members of the committee to ensure that the elections, especially the presidential poll is peaceful. The committee played a crucial role during the 2015 general election by ensuring that then President Jonathan accepted its outcome against the wishes of some of his lieutenants.

Already, the National Peace Committee has gotten the presidential candidates for the 2023 poll and the leadership of their respective parties to sign a peace accord that will ensure that they play by the rules.

Aminu Tambuwal

The Sokoto State governor has established himself as a political force since his days as Speaker of the House of Representatives. He was able to build political bridges between the North and the South, while he led the Green Chamber. Tambuwal is in the good book of most powerful northern political leaders and traditional rulers. He is said to be amenable, which is one of the qualities that has endeared him to many in the North. Many have not forgotten the last minute political chess game, which Tambuwal played during the PDP presidential primary election that Tambuwal gave Atiku victory over Wike, who happens to be his political ally. As the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council, there is no doubt that Tambuwal has what it takes to sway a large chunk of the over 22 million votes of the North-West to his party. Simon Lalong The Plateau State governor is the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and like his counterpart in the PDP (Tambuwal), he is expected bring his political experience to bear. He holds the record of the longest serving speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly (seven years) during which he was elected as the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of the 36 states of Nigeria. Bukola Saraki The former President of the Senate and ex-governor of Kwara State is scion of the Saraki political dynasty that wields a lot of political influence in the North Central, particularly Kwara and Kogi states. The patriarch of the political dynasty, Oloye Olusola Saraki, served as Senate Leader in the Second Republic and son (Bukola), who took over the leadership of the dynasty during his reign as governor of Kwara State, has continued to dictate the political pace in the state and some parts of Kogi State. Although the former President of the Senate lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku, he is in the forefront of the party’s presidential campaign alongside his supporters. Nasir el-Rufai The Kaduna State governor is one of those who have the ears of President Buhari and many view him as one who gets difficult jobs done. Fearless and outspoken, el-Rufai had at different times taken on perceived opponents of the President and the APC and they include Atiku. Hate or like him, el-Rufai is a good political strategist and he is expected to bring it to bear in swinging votes, particularly from his home state to Tinubu, who is the presidential candidate of the ruling party. Nyesom Wike Though loved and loathed as well by many, there is no doubt that Wike has redefined Nigerian politics with his style of politics. He has not only been vocal when it comes to national issues but persistently been critical of the APCled Federal Government. The conviviality the Rivers governor enjoys among the masses is not in doubt. Unlike some of his colleagues, who respond to issues diplomatically, apparently, not to offend the powers that be, Wike is not a man of protocols and courtesies. He is blunt to a fault. For a man, who has been able to navigate the murky waters of politics, weathered the storm associated with the power game, and in most cases, emerged unscathed, Wike is no doubt one of the personalities, who will determine the outcome of the presidential poll, especially when his running battle with the leadership of the PDP is taking into consideration. The Rivers governor trailed Atiku at the PDP presidential primary and despite his pledge to support the former vice president and work for the success of the party at the presidential election, he later opted out of the party’s presidential campaign. Besides that, Wike’s supporters have continued to insist that the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, must step down as a condition to resolve the rift with the Rivers State governor and the PDP presidential candidate. According to them, the demand is in line with a preconvention agreement that he (Ayu) would step down if the party’s presidential candidate emerges from the North. Wike has the support of four other PDP governors in his push for Ayu to resign. They are Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu). The five PDP governors, under the aegis of G5 have pulled out of the PDP presidential campaign, focusing on state elections. Orji Uzor Kalu The former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate is a man of many parts, whose rise to national and international limelight was quite meteoric, making him one of the most visible businessmen, politician and philanthropist in Nigeria today. As member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993, he moved the famous Dual-Citizenship Rights Bill. He was elected the governor in 1999 and his achievements astounded even his most vitriolic critics. The then President Olusegun Obasanjo during a visit to state described his as “Action Governor.” In 2007, Kalu contested for president on the platform of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), a party he founded and came third. The party went ahead to win the governorship position in two out of the five states (Abia and Imo) of the South-East, which showed his popularity in the zone. For the 2023 elections, Kalu who is the APC candidate for Abia North Senatorial District is one of those expected to market the ruling party in the South-East. His job would be made easy given his philanthropist gestures and performance in the National Assembly. Aisha Buhari Although the First Lady has been critical of his spouse’s administration, she has joined the campaign to get the candidate of the ruling party (Tinubu) elected as her husband’s successor. Mrs. Buhari is leading the women campaign team of the APC, which has Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Tinubu’s wife) and Nana Shettima (Shettima’s wife). The First Lady is expected to leverage on the achievements of her pet project – Future Assured – to appeal to the women folk on the need to return the APC to power. She is also expected to explore her ties with the people of Adamawa, (her home state and where Atiku hails from) to swing votes to Tinubu. Mahmood Yakubu Aside from the position of the President, the hottest seat currently in the polity is perhaps that of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which Prof. Mahmood Yakubu occupies. From the northern part of Nigeria to the southern divide, the name of the professor of Political History and International Studies is on every lip and expectedly, all eyes are on him ahead of the election. Since assuming the INEC seat in October 2015, Prof. Yakubu has demonstrated capacity. However, he is going to have his hands full before, during and after the 2023 elections. Against this backdrop, his utterances and even body language are going to be subject of conversation although he has continued to assure Nigerians that INEC will conduct the best elections in the country’ history given the various innovations the commission has introduced. Usman Alkali Baba There is no doubt, the Inspector General of Police will play a major role in shaping the polls given the fact that security is key determining the outcome of elections. And given the fact that namecalling seems to have taken the shine off the campaigns for the presidential election, a development some stakeholders say, could instigate crisis on a larger scale, the police boss is expected to double efforts and ensure that the nation is not thrown into crisis before, during and after the poll. Lucky Irabor Although elections are civil matters mostly, there is no doubt that the military complements efforts by the police to ensure peace. It is against this backdrop that eyes will be on the Chief of Defence Staff, especially, over recent comments credited to him that the military is under pressure to compromise the 2023 elections. However, the Defence maintained that the military will resist such pressure and will remain neutral and assist the police in monitoring and securing the process. Noting that the military is apolitical, Iraboh said necessary measures are being put in place to ensure that personnel obey President Buhari’s directive to maintain neutrality. He said the personnel are being trained to be more professional while rules of engagement before, during and after the elections have been codified and distributed to them. Sa’adu Abubakar The Sultan of Sokoto is a respected monarch in Nigeria due to the roles attached to his office. He is the traditional ruler of the people of Sokoto State as well as the leader of Nigerian Muslims. The Sultan is also the head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (Society for the Support of Islam – JNI) and President-General of the Nigerian National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA). By the virtue of the positions he occupy, the Sultan can influence a lot of things politically as many Muslims definitely look up to him for direction. Daniel Okoh He is the president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria and the organisation though non-partisan wields lots of political influence. At the moment, CAN has not endorsed any of the presidential candidates but it is not in agreement with the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC. The question against this backdrop is: Will the organization be able to mobilise Christians to go in one direction?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...