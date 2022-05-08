2023 Presidential Primaries: Don’t waste your votes – Amaechi to APC delegates

A frontline Presidential aspirant and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has advised party delegates to vote wisely and not to waste their votes at the upcoming presidential primary.

According to a statement from Amaechi’s Media Office, the aspirant gave the advice against the backdrop of the swelling number of presidential aspirants from the party.

Addressing delegates in Edo State, weekend, Amaechi urged them not to be carried away with the bevy of aspirants from the ruling party but to stay focused on the goal of voting a credible, experienced and performing aspirant like himself to fly the party flag at the 2023 presidential elections.

He said: “Politicians will come to ask for your votes, but please, as South South people, as politicians, as good people of Nigeria, don’t waste your votes. The problem with politicians is you. The elites have shown you that they are here to ‘chop money’ and you allow them. They will bring money here and say you should vote for them, and nobody will care to ask ‘what was he before now, what is his performance?’ The economy they want to come and manage, how have they performed?

“Ask me as Minister for Transport, I’m working hard to make sure that Lagos-Calabar rail line begins and it will come through Benin. I can account for my part. So when those in charge of the economy come to you for votes, ask them how they have managed the economy. As I’m here, ask me. If you ask these kind of questions, they will not come forward.

“Me, I come with experience, let them come with that experience. I come with the experience of being a Speaker for eight years and I managed my colleagues without being impeached. First time in the history of Nigeria that a Speaker will serve for eight years without being impeached. It was me. And I was Chairman, Speakers Forum, twice. You understand what it means to manage your equals? I was elected Chairman of Governors Forum, twice. If I didn’t manage the Governor’s Forum well, would my colleagues have voted for me?” he asked.

Amaechi also harped on the importance of having an electable candidate on the ballot for the APC to win the presidency.