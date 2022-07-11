News Top Stories

2023 Presidential Race: APC set as Tinubu names Shettima running mate

Posted on

Ibrahim Masari, placeholder for the post of the Vice President in the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 Presidential polls, has stepped down for the former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, to emerge as the substantive running mate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate.

 

Tinubu made the announcement yesterday in an interaction with newsmen after a Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in his country home in Daura, Katsina State. It was learnt that Tinubu was in Daura to intimidate Buhari of his decision to pick Shettima before making his choice of the former governor public.

 

Speaking with journalists after meeting with the President, Tinubu said he had spoken with Ibrahim Masari, whose name was submitted as a ‘placeholder’ to enable Tinubu and APC meet the June 17 deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for political parties to submit the names of their candidates and running mates.

He said: “I have already spoken with him (Masari) today to be replaced by a substantive running mate.” Asked who the substantive running mate was, Tinubu said: “Kashim Shettima”. Meanwhile, Masari has announced his resignation as APC Vice Presidential nominee. Masari in a statement issued yesterday said he decided to step down after much reflection and wider consultations.

He said: “This is to in-form    our esteemed party leaders under our able President Muhammadu Buhari, teeming party members and the great people of Nigeria, of the outcome of a crucial discussion I just had with the flag-bearer of our great party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

“Recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the runningmate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections. “But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down.

 

I realized that my decision will enable Asiwaju to have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.”

 

Masari noted that he believed he would still serve the party and the country in several other capacities.

 

Meanwhile, the Tinubu Campaign Organisation has confirmed Masari’s withdrawal as running-mate to Tinubu. This was made known in a statement issued yesterday by the Interim National Coordinator of Bola Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Hon. James Faleke.

 

