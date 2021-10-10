2023: Presidential ticket divides Southern PDP chairmen

Zoning ‘ll deepen internal democracy –Ogun chairman

• Candidate must come from South –Edo chair

Babatope Okeowo, Olufemi Adediran, Pauline Onyibe and Francis Ogbuagu

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC’s) ratification of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Committee Report and the decision to throw the presidential ticket of the party open for all interested aspirants instead of zoning it to the South, has caused a sharp division among the state chairmen in the south.

The Ugwuanyi Committee at its meeting held had recommended that the party zoned its national chairmanship position to the North, while the North and the South would swap other offices in the National Working Committee, but left the presidential ticket open. It said that it had no mandate to zone the presidential ticket.

In reaction to this, Sunday Telegraph sought the views of the State chairmen in the South, who in different interviews with our correspondents took different positions.

While some backed the NEC, others were non-committal as only the Edo State chapter chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbami insisted that the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election must come from the South, since the office of the national chairman has been zoned to the North.

The Ondo State chairman, Fatai Adams, said that the decision on which part of the country would produce the presidential candidate has not been taken. He said that any member of the party was qualified to seek the mandate of members to contest on the platform of the party.

He said: “The fact that the chairman of the party has been zoned to the North does not prevent anybody interested in the presidential ticket of the party from showing interest.

The assignment given to the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyiled Zoning Committee is to zone party offices and not government’s positions. Since the Committee has concluded its assignment, anybody interested in the presidential ticket should show interest without any encumbrances.

This is not different from the position of the NEC.” His counterpart in Bayelsa State, Solomon Agwana, towed the same line. However, he added: “Our party is guided by the Constitution. What NEC did yesterday

(Thursday) was in line with the provisions of our constitution by zoning all offices that were previously held by Southerners to the North and offices held by North went to the South.” Advancing reasons for the NEC’s decision, he said: “The country is currently undergoing serious disharmony. There is a lot of injustice going on that several leaders have been complaining about. So we felt that as an opposition party, we have to tread carefully and not to offend or create opportunities for only some people.

“Whoever that feels that he has what it takes to run for these offices apart from the national working committee offices should please have the opportunity to do so. It is the electorate that will determine who gets the ticket to run for president and vice president and other elective offices.”

Honourable Sikirulai Ogundele, who superintends the party in Ogun State, also supports the position of the NEC. He added that throwing the contest for the presidential ticket open is not only in the interest of the party but will deepen its internal democracy.

Ogundele noted that the decision of the party to jettison zoning and throw the Presidential ticket of the party open would give room for more qualified Nigerians who have the capacity and quality to save Nigeria from the fangs of hardships and poverty the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had thrown Nigerians into. The party chairman dispelled the notion that leaving the party’s Presidential ticket open to every zone would provide an opportunity for moneybags to hijack the process.

He said: “Whoever thinks that he is going to use money to buy the votes or support of members of the party is wasting his time.” Continuing he said: “I have no doubt about the credibility of the people that came up with the zoning arrangement.

Considering the heights of political instability in Nigeria and also considering the level of hardships the current government subjected Nigerians to, a very reasonable Nigerian will align with us that we should go for credible people, not just restrict ourselves to a zone.

“Whoever will emerge as our presidential candidate would have gone through thorough vetting. “Nigerians are going to be involved in the process. It is not going to be political alone.

The process will be open to all Nigerians. “Even those that are joining the party tomorrow or those that are yet to join the party that are noted to be credible will be considered in the process of electing our presidential candidate.”

Edo State Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi dif fers with his counterparts.

Aziegbemi, is a supporter of the Southern Governors Forum, who at their meetings in Asaba, Lagos and lately Rivers insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor must come from the South.

He said: “The southern governors met and decided that the presidency should come to the south. I believe that the presidency should come from the south in 2023. I expect the delegates to the PDP National Congress to vote for the Southern candidate during the convention. That is my position.”

Like this: Like Loading...