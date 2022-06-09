2023: Pressure mounts on Atiku to pick running mate from S’East

Ten days after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), there has been sustained pressure on the standard-bearer to pick the National ex-officio and member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) as his running mate. Confirming this development, the National Coordinator of South East Renaissance For Atiku Abubakar, Chief Ufere Nwankwo, told reporters shortly after a meeting in Awka that Atiku is disposed to picking his running mate from the South East.

“We have been talking and meeting stakeholders of the party in the geopolitical zone, and most stakeholders such as Prince Arthur Ezeh, Chief Ernest Obiejesi as well as the likes of Chief Cletus Ibeto and the CEO of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, would surely buy into this project because it would unlock the barrier of Atiku Abubakar towards getting their support in the coming general election,” he said.

Nwankwo added:” We have held three meetings in Ebonyi, Imo and Enugu states and the name that ranked highest in the ladder was Bar Okey Muo Aroh because he is one one of the foundation members of the PDP since 1999. “We have also reached out to the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organization and we were asked to contact him and by next week, Okey Muo Aroh would be discussing with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has been in constant discussion with these major stakeholders that we had earlier talked about” According to him, the organisation had launched a fundraiser for Atiku Abubakar’s ambition through which N3billion had been realized in the name of Okey Muo Aroh. He added that a meeting would be held in Abia State to raise more funds for the project. When contacted, Okey Muo Aroh confirmed that he had been approached by some top members of the party, but noted that only Atiku Abubakar could decide the issue of this running mate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...