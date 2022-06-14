2023: Pro-Tinubu’s group tasks electorate on PVC

. Cautions against apathy

A political group, under the aegis Advocates for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, A4BAT, 2023 Agenda, has urged Nigerians, particularly, eligible voters to obtain permanent voter cards, PVC, inorder to ensure active participation as well as enthronement of credible leaders that would address the myriad challenges confronting the country.

A4BAT National Chairman, Dr. Okoye Tochukwu gave the urge on Tuesday In a statement released in Lagos.

A4BAT is a group loyal and advocate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidential bid in 2023.

He said the call was necessary because getting Permanent Voter Cards is the surest way to ensuring good governance and leadership that could check the current security and other challenges facing the country.

“Tinubu is the most preferred, honoured and qualified to take over the mantle of leadership come 2023,” Tochukwu said.

The group described the emergence of Tinubu as truly deserving and an evidence of a resounding vote of confidence by the majority in his capacity to lead the party to promise land and another victory in 2023.

“This is an opportunity to consolidate on the many successes of President Muhammadu Buhari, and raise a dynamic successor team that is able to confront the myriad challenges of nation-building and development in a peculiar age of changing metrics of governance and collective security.

“No doubt, with his emergence, our party is surely destined for a big win in the next general elections,” the group stated.

“We call on all Nigerians with the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to go out enmasse to perform their civic duties and vote for the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.”

Tochukwu therefore, advised Nigerians to ensure they get their PVC ready for the 2023 general polls to ensure Tinubu’s victory, a democrat to the core who is committed to the socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He also called on Nigerians not to take ownership of PVC’s for granted and to ensure they were not undermining full participation in politics, saying their future lies in their hands.

“The power of Nigerians to get their dream country is in their hands. They should get their PVC’s ready. Their future is now!.”

Tochukwu stressed that the future of the nation’s democracy remains in their resolve to hold unto and advance the very ideals on which a democratic nation is built.

He maintained that Nigeria needs visionary leader like Tinubu to take the country to greater heights.

Tochukwu encouraged Nigerians, especially the youths, to be more actively involved in the electoral process by ensuring that they get their voter’s cards, so as not to be disenfranchised.

He also warned electorate against vote apathy which he said gives room.for rigging and all kinds of electoral malpractices, “hence, the need to shun vote aparthy.”

Recall that with the outcome of recent primary elections in the country, Nigerians have shown renewed interest in registering, collecting and /or transferring their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs ahead of next year’s general election.

Specifically, the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Mr Peter Obi as candidate of Labour Party, LP, has seen many Nigerians making enquiries as to how to register, collect or transfer their PVCs.

Following public outcry on the need for extension of Voter’s registration, the National Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has also graciously extended the exercise till August 31 against earlier May 30.

