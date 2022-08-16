News

2023: Prof Chris Imumolen More Competent Than Peter Obi – President YNCW, Williams Emeagi

Williams Emeka, the President of Young Nigerians In Corporate World [YNCW] has described the Presidential candidate of Accord Party, Prof Chris Imumolen, as a more competent candidate than Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Mr Emeka who stated this during a courtesy visit to Prof Chris at his campaign office in Abuja said the noise about Peter Obi on social media cannot solve the basic issues Nigeria is facing. He described Peter Obi candidacy as one which is working on diving the nation more than uniting the country.

He said; “At this current state that we are in this country, what we need is a president that understands how a sane system works. A president that knows his onions- What to create, what to correct, what to eradicate and then the result. What we have so far including Peter Obi are candidates who just make noise on social media.

“We have a collapsed educational system, our security zero, and many more that you and I know very well. But the purpose of this is not to count our many problems but rather to find solutions to all and the true solution to having a working system that would benefit all is no one else but Prof. Imumolen.”

Speaking further, he reiterated that young Nigerians in the corporate world today are ready to work and vote for Prof Chris based on his credible track record and ability to perform excellently well in his private capacity.

“We have seen what you have done in your private capacity and in the education sector as well. These are the reasons why we have chosen to back you to become Nigeria’s President come 2023.

“We have our own future to look out for and we see that you are capable of protecting our future and charting a new course for our nation, particularly in the education sector which we believe if properly addressed, all other issues can be fixed”.

“ Again, we have decided to back Prof Chris because this is a man with interest in human investment. His primary goal is to see everyone doing fine in a sane system where businesses are thriving and an average or low-class person can start up a business and it will blossom. This is me blowing his trumpet that he is capable of making our economy the best in Africa.”

He also urged Nigerians regardless of their religion or tribe to support Prof Chris who he described as young, strong and willing to serve Nigeria.

On his part, Prof Chris thanked the group and urged them to continue to mobilise the youths to participate in the coming poll and leave social media.

“Let me guarantee you that ours is not a campaign of religion or tribe and as such, we are head hunting for the best to join me in rebuilding Nigeria and it is a task only the youth can do. These old men have less than 10 years to be with us, we must prove that we are capable and ready to lead this nation,” he noted.

 

