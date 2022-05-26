2023: Prominent PDP Senators who lost return tickets

Some prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senators have lost their bid to return to the upper house of the National Assembly during the senatorial primary conducted on Monday.

La’ah (Kaduna South)

The greatest casualty of the exercise is the Senate Deputy Minority Whip Danjuma La’ah. In Tuesday’s Kaduna South senatorial primary, La’ah lost to Sunday Marshall Katung, a onetime member representing Zango-Kataf/Jaba in the House of Representatives. Katung polled 112 votes to beat La’ah, who scored 74 votes.

Urhoghide (Edo South) Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Matthew Urhoghide, was beaten by former Edo State House of Assembly member, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen in the Edo South senatorial primary. Iduoriyekemwen polled 113 votes to win the election. Urhoghide scored 102 votes.

Akinyelure (Ondo Central) and Tofowomo (Ondo South)

In Ondo State, Senators Ayo Akinyelure and Nicholas Tofowomo failed to get return tickets to the apex legislative chamber when they tested their popularity in the primary. In the Ondo Central primary, Akinyelure, Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, came second in Monday’s primary won by Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), who clinched the ticket with 82 votes. Akinyelure got 58 votes. In the Ondo South version, Tofowomo scored 74 votes behind ex-Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, who polled 78 votes.

Ordia (Edo Central)

In Edo Central, Senator Clifford Ordia’s third term bid was halted after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rejected the election conducted by the Governor Godwin Obaseki faction of the PDP in Edo State. But the Dan Orbih faction recognised by INEC elected former Minister of Works Mike Onolememen as the party’s candidate for the 2023 election. Onolememen scored 123 votes to defeat ex- House of Assembly Speaker Friday Itulah, who won 17 votes.

Gyang (Plateau)

Istifanus Gyang failed in his bid to return to the Senate in 2023 he lost to a two-term member of the House of Representatives representing Barkin Ladi/Riyom in the House of Representatives Simon Mwadkwon. In the Plateau North senatorial primary, Gyang polled 99 votes against Mwadkwon’s 119. Gyang Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence.

